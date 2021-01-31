Randy Weaver Wins Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series Cabin Fever at Boyd’s Speedway

By Michael Despain

RINGGOLD, GEORGIA (January 30, 2021)– The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series would begin its 2021 racing season with a non-points event at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, GA as the track would present the 13th Annual Cabin Fever event and Randy Weaver of Crossville, TN would capture the $4,000 payday as he would score his second Cabin Fever event win, also having won the race in 2013.

The win for Weaver would be his first career Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series victory and would come behind the wheel of a Capital Race Car with a Vinson Race Engine, with sponsorship from Josh Roberts Trucking, Action Trailer, Capital Race Cars, Penske Shocks, and All South Graphics.

Christian Hanger and Randy Weaver would bring the field to the green flag to start the 13th Annual Cabin Fever event, but Hanger’s mount would spin in turn two on the opening circuit to draw the first caution of the race. The next attempted start would see Weaver claim the race lead, with Donald McIntosh, John Ownbey, Booger Brooks, and Sam Seawright giving chase. The front five would remain the same as Weaver would catch the rear of the field on lap ten, however, the caution would wave for a spin by Ahnna Parkhurst in turn four. The restart would not see a full lap completed as Shun Thomas would spin his entry in turn four and see the caution appear again. The next attempted restart would also come back when Josh Rice and Thomas would tangle on the frontchute. Action would finally get back underway and Weaver would maintain the race lead, with McIntosh, Ownbey, Brooks, and Seawright still second through fifth. The front five would remain the same, with Brooks pressuring Ownbey for third on lap nineteen as Weaver would again catch the rear of the field only to see the caution flag wave once again, this time for a spin by Rice in turn four. Weaver would again maintain the lead on the restart, with McIntosh and Ownbey in pursuit, while Seawright would take the fourth position away from Brooks. The final caution to slow the action would be for Matt Henderson on lap twenty-eight when he machine rolled to a stop in turn one. Weaver would again command the field on the restart, with McIntosh, Ownbey, Seawright, and Brooks second through fifth, with Hedgecock momentarily challenging Brooks for fifth. Weaver would close in on the rear of the field on lap thirty-eight and as the field took the white flag and entered turn one, McIntosh would take a peek to the outside of Weaver as Weaver attempted to lap a slower car. The pair would enter turn three with Weaver going beneath the slower car and McIntosh going above the slower car, but Weaver would beat McIntosh back to the checkered flag to take the victory. McIntosh would finish second, with Ownbey, Seawright, and Brooks completing top five. Hedgecock would come home sixth, with Todd Morrow, Blake Craft, Derek Ellis, and Pierce McCarter completing the top ten finishers.

The next events for the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series will be at North Florida Speedway in Lake City, FL on Friday February 5 and Saturday February 6, with the February 5 event paying $8,000 to win and the February 6 event paying $10,000 to win. Both events will be non-points events and there will be an open practice for Super Late Model competitors on Thursday February 4.

Official Summary of Results

Feature Results for Valvoline Iron-Man Racing Series 13th Annual Cabin Fever at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, GA on January 30, 2021

1. Randy Weaver-Crossville, Tenn.

2. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.

3. John Ownbey-Cleveland, Tenn.

4. Sam Seawright-Fort Payne, Ala.

5. Booger Brooks-Chattanooga, Tenn.

6. Cory Hedgecock-Loudon, Tenn.

7. Todd Morrow-Penton, Ala.

8. Blake Craft-Lavonia, Ga.

9. Derek Ellis-Chatsworth, Ga.

10. Pierce McCarter-Gatlinburg, Tenn.

11. Dalton Cook-Salem, Ala.

12. Garrett Smith-Eatonton, Ga.

13. Chris Jones-Alabaster, Ala.

14. Colton Profitt-Crossville, Tenn.

15. Christian Hanger-Winchester, Tenn.

16. Matt Henderson-Loudon, Tenn.

17. Ahnna Parkhurst-Evans, Ga.

18. Josh Rice-Verona, Ky.

19. Shun Thomas-Calhoun, Ga.

20. David Seibers-Chapel Hill, Tenn.

21. Robby Mason-Hixson, Tenn.

22. Mark Page-Winston, Ga.

Time of Race: 29 minutes, 25 seconds

Margin of Victory: 0.489 seconds

Yellow Flags: Six (lap 1, 10, 10 restart, 10 restart, 21, 28)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Randy Weaver 1-40

Entries: 43

E-Z-GO Time Trials Top Qualifier: Randy Weaver (Group B – 14.857 seconds

Provisional Starters: None

VP Racing Fuels Makin’ Power Heat One Finish (8 laps/top 4 transfer): Sam Seawright, Derek Ellis, Pierce McCarter, David Seibers, Johnny Cloer, Dillon Crim, Ellery Leake, Andy Standridge (DNS-Brandon Hardgrove)

VP Racing Fuels Makin’ Power Heat Two Finish (8 laps/top 4 transfer): Todd Morrow, Blake Craft, Colton Profitt, Chris Jones, Clay Coghlan, Landon Gentry, Richard Smith, Chris Nash, Tom Watson

VP Racing Fuels Makin’ Power Heat Three Finish (8 laps/top 4 transfer): Josh Rice, Matt Henderson, Garrett Smith, Shun Thomas, Justin Litchfield, Justin Owens, Danny Richards, Josh Walker, Bo Eaton, Travis McDowell

VP Racing Fuels Makin’ Power Heat Four Finish (8 laps, top 4 transfer): Ahnna Parkhurst, Robby Mason, Dalton Cook, Mark Page, Dalton Polston, Tod Hernandez, Tommy Taylor, John Minon, Craig Greer