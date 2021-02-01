2021 Mars Racing Series Schedule Released

(January 26, 2021) LaSalle, IL – The officials of the Mars Racing Series presented by Rip It Energy Fuel are excited to announce the full 2021 season schedule. The 20-race tour will look to visit eleven different venues during the season. The series will return to many of the same tracks as last year but will also visit new tracks the series has not visited in its 21-year history. There are two dates that are still open as the series and track promoters finalize the details of those events.

This year’s superb schedule is highlighted with five five-figure paydays scattered throughout the season. This includes stops at LaSalle Speedway, Farmer City Raceway, Fairbury Speedway, and the quarter mile at Davenport Speedway.

The 2021 campaign will look to kick off at LaSalle Speedway with the 10th Annual Thaw Brawl two-day event. Friday March 26 will be a full show consisting of a pair of $3,000 to win features. Saturday will be another complete 60-lap show with a hefty $12,000 payday at the end of it. The lone date on the schedule for April will take place at the Peoria Speedway for a Saturday night $5,000 to win event.

One of the highlights of the 2021 season for the Mars Racing Series will take place on the weekend of May 14th and 15th. With both National tours off this weekend the spotlight on the nation will be on the Mars double header on two of the best bullrings in the country. Friday night the tour will invade the Farmer City Raceway for the traditional Farmer City 74 with a $10,000 to win top prize on the line. And If that wasn’t enough the next night the tour will stroll a few miles up north to the Fairbury Speedway for the $15,000 to win Spring Showcase. With $25,000 up for grabs you know the best of the best will take over the Land of Lincoln.

A pair of weekends will close out the month of May with $5,000 to win events at Kankakee County Speedway, a visit to Shadyhill Speedway, stops at Fayette County and the 2019 DIRTcar track of the year Spoon River Speedway.

The series will take a nearly two-month hiatus as the DIRTcar Summer Nationals gets into action. But the series will start off a huge week of racing in the Midwest on July 27th with a $10,000 to win show at Davenport Speedway. This will be just days before the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway.

In August, the Mars Racing Series will travel up to the state of Wisconsin for an opening night show for the USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Wisconsin. The following two nights will be World of Outlaw Late Model Series events. Later in August a triple header will take place starting with a two-night Illinois State Championship weekend at Peoria Speedway paying $5,000 to win for Saturday. On Sunday, the series will make its debut at the Circle City Raceway outside of Indianapolis, IN. for another $5,000 to win show.

Labor Day weekend will be a big weekend for the Mars Racing Series. A two-day visit on Thursday and Friday at Farmer City both paying $5,000 to win will start the weekend out. On Saturday, the series will make its second visit of the year to the Fairbury Speedway with a $10,000 prize on the line.

The 2021 race season for the Mars Racing Series will wrap up at Spoon River Speedway with a double dip on Friday and Saturday nights paying $5,000 to win. It is there that the season champion will be crowned. The 2020 series champion Brian Shirley will be looking to defend his title this year.

Tony Izzo, Series Owner and Tyson Graves, Series Director are both excited with the schedule that has been put together for this season. They both look forward to putting on some great shows for the best drivers in the Midwest.

More info and details on the upcoming season will be released soon. This will include a series handbook with all the 2021 race procedures, rules, tire rules, and race formats. Be sure to stay tuned to the Mars Racing Series website and social media outlets to stay up to date on all the happenings of the tour.