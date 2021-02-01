2022 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Dates Announced

16th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout Dates Set

January 8, 9, 12, 14, 15 and 16, 2022 at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway



SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (February 1, 2021) — With the smoke barely settled from the guns fired in Hoker Trucking Victory Lane during the 2021 edition of the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway, officials are already preparing for the 2022 miniseries.

In fact, the dates for the mega miniseries have been set for January 8, 9, 12, 14, 15 and 16, 2022 at the 3/8-mile oval located just outside of Phoenix.

“Despite having to battle through unprecedented challenges, we had the biggest year in the history of the Wild West Shootout in 2021. The support and cooperation from the racers, fans, and sponsors was nothing short of amazing. For all of this we are extremely grateful,” event promoter Chris Kearns said. “We have now turned our focus to the 2022 edition of the miniseries. Our staff is already evaluating every possible thing we can do to make the event a bigger and better experience for fans and racers.”

Over $250,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 16th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. The event includes six complete programs for three divisions.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson competing in action.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 7 and January 11.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

“Pandemic restrictions unfortunately kept some of our loyal supporters from being able to attend in 2021, so we are definitely looking forward to returning to normalcy in 2022. Each year, more and more fans and racers enjoy the Wild West Shootout as an opportunity to take a racing vacation. There’s so much to see and do in the greater Phoenix area and typically the weather is fantastic,” Kearns continued. “The event is truly a homecoming for fans and drivers from across North America, and we couldn’t be more appreciative of all of the support that we get.”

Details, including advanced tickets and host hotels, are currently being finalized. As information becomes available it will be posted at www.WildWestShootout.net .

For more information on the 16th Annual Wild West Shootout, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net.

The Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Arizona Differential, RHR Racing Swag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Shocks by Hammer, Hoker Trucking, Premier Waste Services, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, VP Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Engines, Penske Racing Shocks, Beaver Stripes, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Total Ag Solutions, Merry’s Home Furnishings, The Joie of Seating, Schill Construction, Screven Motor Speedway, Whisler Investments, DirtDraft.com, FinishLine Graphics, and FloRacing.com.

