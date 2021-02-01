Brandon Overton Notches First Win of 2021 at East Bay



Leads Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Standings

EVANS, Ga. (02/01/21) – One of the most consistent drivers of the week, never finishing outside the Top-10, Brandon Overton broke through Friday night for a $12,000 victory in the 45th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park.

Driving the Wells Motorsports No. 76 Crossfit Overton/ Allstar Concrete/ Longhorn Chassis by Wells/ Clements Racing Engine-powered Super Late Model, Overton fell back to as far as eighth before marching forward to the victory.

“I was starting to feel like I was going to leave here without winning, and that wasn’t sitting well with me,” said Overton. “So I’m glad I got it done.”

On Monday at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla. for the opening round of the Wrisco Industries Winternationals, Overton topped the stout 76-car field of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series entries in qualifying before picking up a 10-lap heat race victory.

Locked into the second-starting position for the opening night feature, Brandon slipped one spot in the caution-plagued 30-lap affair to register a third-place finish behind Hudson O’Neal and Brandon Sheppard. Devin Moran and Earl Pearson Jr. completed the Top-5 finishers.

For another $5,000-to-win feature on Tuesday, Brandon followed up the third fastest lap in his time trial group with an eight-lap heat race win. Starting the feature in fifth, Overton whizzed past race-leader Brian Shirley on the tenth lap to assume command of the top spot.

After battling with Brandon Sheppard late in the 30-lapper, Brandon was overtaken by Tyler Erb in the closing laps to place him second on the final rundown behind Erb. Brian Shirley, Josh Richards, and Kyle Bronson rounded out the Top-5.

The following night, Overton timed in third fastest in his qualifying group before picking up an eight-lap heat race victory. After Mother Nature postponed Wednesday night’s feature to late Thursday, Brandon muscled forward four spots to register a runner-up finish behind Josh Richards. Hudson O’Neal, Brian Shirley, and Devin Moran trailed them to the checkers.

For Thursday night’s regularly scheduled program, Brandon edged his way into the $7,000-to-win A-Main with the third and final transfer spot in his heat race. Starting in 17th, Overton weaved through the field seven spots to come home in ninth.

On Friday, Overton followed up the fastest lap in his time trial group with an eight-lap heat race victory. Earning the second-starting position for the main event, Brandon faded outside the Top-10 early but began reeling in race-leader Tim McCreadie near the halfway point of the 50-lapper.

Sliding ahead of McCreadie on lap 29, Overton led the remaining distance to capture his first win of the season and a $12,000 prize. He took the checkers ahead of Tyler Bruening, McCreadie, Devin Moran, and Shane Clanton.

“I just got the lead there at the right time, right before (the track) started streaking up,” Overton said. “But I knew if I just kept hanging around the top three, I’d get us one before the end of the week.”

Closing out the 45th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals on Saturday, Brandon came one spot short of a transfer spot in his heat with a fourth-place outing, sending him into the B-Main for another shot at the $15,000-to-win finale.

Streaking to a 10-lap consolation victory, Overton locked into the 19th-starting position for the A-Main. Wheeling his way into the Top-10, Brandon Overton passed 11 cars in the 50-lap affair to register an eighth-place finish.

Overton’s consistency throughout the weeklong affair has paid off. He leads the current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series standings as the series heads to Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. on Monday for a doubleheader. A full program is on tap both nights, featuring a $10,000 top prize.

