Brian Brown Seeking to Hit Stride During DIRTcar Nationals

Inside Line Promotions – GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (Feb. 1, 2021) – Brian Brown is eyeing a familiar five-day trip to Florida to kick off his season.

Brown will race this Wednesday through Sunday at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville during the 50th annual DIRTcar Nationals. The first two nights will be with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions and the final three with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

A Busy Offseason Prepares Brian Brown Racing for the 2021 Campaign

“Chad, Nate and my dad are the same three guys we’ve had for a while,” Brown said. “All of our partners are back. Everybody has worked really hard at the shop.

“This offseason we looked at every single component, piece and part to make sure we’re doing everything the right way. I took it upon myself to make sure I’m in the best shape of my life as well. I took the exercising and training as serious as ever and went the extra mile. As you get older you have to stay in better shape, especially for these longer races. I feel like we’ve done that and everything we’ve done this winter is important. To keep all of our components together with Chad, Nate and my dad, and all of our partners as well as some new ones, is great. The main thing is keeping everybody together and hoping that all of the pieces add up for a solid year.”

The Season Begins This Week at a Familiar and Fast Track

“I’m excited to get to Volusia Speedway Park and get going,” Brown said. “We’ve qualified well and had quite a few top fives there. We’re still trying to get our first win at the track. We ended last year in Charlotte on a high note with some things that we think will help our program.

“I feel like you have to have a motor that runs well when you’re racing at Volusia. With Charlie Garrett I feel we have the best engines in the country. With that said your car still has to go around the corner. We’re going back through our notes and going through every detail. We were really good there for a few years, but we’ve been off the last couple of years. We want to start 2021 off strong in Volusia.”

"Impact has been a valued partner of Brian Brown Racing since Day 1," Brown said. "They make sure our cars look top notch and they just redid the vinyl on our trailer. They always do an outstanding job on every project."

