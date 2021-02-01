Chase Johnson Teams up with Goodnight for USAC Sprints in Ocala

PENNGROVE, Calif. (Feb. 1, 2021) – Chase Johnson will make his first-ever trip to Florida this month when he tackles the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car tripleheader to begin the 2021 season.

Johnson has been selected to drive for Goodnight Racing Feb. 11-12-13 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. It will be the Penngrove, California native’s first time traveling to the state, let alone visiting the unique 3/8-mile D-shaped dirt track.

“I’m not really sure what to expect,” Johnson admitted. “I think there will be a lot of cars there, so to be in the A-Main and to run up front is the goal. I’m going there with no expectations. I’ve never been to Florida and I’ve ran with Goodnight Racing a limited number of times, but I do feel confident.”

Johnson made two starts for the team last year, recording results of 13th at Gas City I-69 Speedway in Gas City, Ind., and 19th at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind. on the ensuing night while battling 40-plus competitors each evening.

“It went really well,” he said. “We had good speed right out of the box. I’ve worked with Scott Benic in the past. We’ve been able to work well together. To keep building on what we’ve accomplished in the past is exciting. They are a great group of guys so it’s a good opportunity. I want to thank Scott Benic and Matt Goodnight for the opportunity to go to Florida.”

Johnson has limited starts with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars the last couple of years, tackling the Oval Nationals at Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway and Indiana Sprint Week, as well as a single weekend behind the wheel of the Goodnight Racing non-wing sprint car.

“I feel like I’ve been able to turn some heads and show what I can do on the national level,” he said. “The people on the West Coast are more familiar, but with the Oval Nationals and Indiana Sprint Week starts, we’ve been able to race against the best in the sport. I’m looking forward to doing that again in Ocala.”

Johnson will start the 2021 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season on Feb. 11-12-13 at Bubba Raceway Park. A practice night on Feb. 10 for the series precedes three consecutive full nights of racing. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day. No pre-order is necessary.