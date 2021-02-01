Home Dirt Late Model News Fall Nationals Make-up Event To Begin 2021 Lincoln Speedway Season

(Lincoln, IL) After a strong 2020 season, Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will open its season with a big event. It all begins Friday, April 9, 2021, with the make-up event from the rained out DIRTcar Fall Nationals last October.

Lincoln Speedway hosted the DIRTcar Fall Nationals for the first time in October of 2020, with two days of racing scheduled. Unfortunately, only the first of the two race days was completed as rainfall settled in on the Saturday portion of the event. The Friday event had well over 100 cars including an outstanding field of 42 DIRTcar Modifieds.

Following last year’s format, the April 9 event will have DIRTcar Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, and Sport Compacts (Hornets). Those who were registered for last year’s event are set and entered for this year’s make-up date. New entries will also be accepted via pre-registration or at the track. An open practice is scheduled for Thursday, April 8.

Competitors who had purchased two-day pit passes as well as fans who had purchased two-day or Saturday tickets in person or online will be able to use those by presenting them at the event.

The 2021 Fall Nationals will also be held at the ¼-mile dirt track, following the regular season for DIRTcar competitors. Practice will be held on Thursday, September 30 with racing on Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2. Full details on that event will be announced at a later date.

For more information or questions about the event, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com or www.dirtcar.com or call 217-764-3200.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.  Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

