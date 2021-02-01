POWRi Provides National Point Fund for Super Stock Competitors

Belleville, IL. (02/01/2021) Formed as a cost-effective division that offers competitors and tracks a program of growth and competitiveness for the future racing seasons, the POWRi Super Stock drivers will now have the opportunity to compete for national glory with added incentives on the line.

POWRi has committed to a three-year, and beyond, national point fund; with the initial season of 2021 of $10,000, 2022 will increase to $12,000, as 2023 raises the winning fund to $15,000 for all drivers using their top 16 point earning events on the year. The 2021 POWRi Super Stock rules package can be found at http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=617068.

The POWRi Super Stock National Point’s competitors must be registered POWRi members, points are non-transferable between divisions, all drivers start the season with zero points. A single-yearly driver registration fee of $100, which supplies the $100,000 secondary insurance policy, for the season for each participating POWRi Super Stock driver is a requirement for all participants by the POWRi Racing League.

Comparable to Street Stocks or Stock Cars, the POWRi Super Stock Division is set to hit speedways in 2021. Already registered tracks to compete in the inaugural season of the POWRi Super Stock Division in 2021 include Batesville Motor Speedway, Central Missouri Speedway, Lake Ozark Speedway, Lebanon Midway Speedway, Legit Speedway Park, Monett Motor Speedway, North Central Arkansas Speedway, Old #1 Speedway, Old 71 Speedway, Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park, Randolph County Raceway and St. Francois County Raceway with other regional tracks in conversation with POWRi to join.

Follow along for more information on the further growth of the POWRi Super Stocks and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, for on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.