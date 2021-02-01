Home Race Track News Tennessee SRX Nashville Tickets go on Sale February 15th

SRX Nashville Tickets go on Sale February 15th

Race Track NewsTennessee

SRX Championship Race & Masters of the Pros 150 July 17 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

 ­Nashville, TN (Monday, February 1, 2021) – One of the highlights of the 2021 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) schedule is the championship race for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), the brand-new series created by racing icons Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart, with CBS Sports. The Series will visit some of the most recognized short-tracks across the country during its six-week schedule that begins June 12th in Connecticut, and concludes on July 17th in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets not only get fans access to the thrilling SRX Championship event but also the 9th Running of the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Masters of the Pros 150; One of the most prestigious Pro Late Model races in the country. The Masters of the Pros 150 is expected to draw over 40 race cars as it did a year ago.

These two races, scheduled on the same day, makes the July 17th Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway ticket among the most desirable tickets in town. Due to city coronavirus protective measures, only a limited number of tickets will be made available in the month of February.

SRX / Masters of the Pros 150 tickets go on sale Monday, February 15, 2021 at 10:00am Central Time. General Admission tickets start at just $25 for the lower level section. Box Seat tickets (middle level section) are available for $35. Upper Level general admission tickets are available for $40. Kid Tickets (twelve years old and under) are just $15. Tickets can be purchased online at nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing or by calling the Speedway Box Office, Monday through Friday, 9:00am until 4:00pm Central Time, at 615-254-1986.

Tickets for Friday, July 16th, a Nashville Local Racing program, also go on sale on Monday, February 15th at 10:00am. Friday night tickets are $15 for Adult General Admission, $12 for Senior Citizens and Military Personnel, and only $5 for Kids.

To learn more about Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway – America’s Favorite Short Track, visit nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing and follow @RaceFairgrounds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Discount Tickets On Sale For Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville ARCA Event
  2. Discounted Tickets Now Available For May 2-3 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Event
  3. Discount Tickets Now Available For May 4 Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville Event
  4. Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Driver Meeting a Huge Success
  5. Show-Me 100 tickets, plus Lucas Oil Speedway single-event tickets, on sale Feb. 1
  6. Tickets on sale now for the Inaugural Diamond Drag Boat Nationals!
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articlePOWRi Provides National Point Fund for Super Stock Competitors
Next articleFall Nationals Make-up Event To Begin 2021 Lincoln Speedway Season

Related articles

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Releases 2021 Schedule

Tennessee jdearing - 0
SRX, Sprint Cars and Modifieds New on Captivating National and Local Racing Schedule Nashville, TN (Friday, January 15, 2021) – April 2021 marks the start...
Read more

Jimmy Owens & Nick Hoffman top action at 411 Motor Speedway!

411 Motor Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 3 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2 2 2 23 Cory Hedgecock Loudon, TN - 3 6 85 Randy Weaver Powder Springs, GA 3 4 4 D8 Dustin Linville Lancaster, KY - 5 12 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 7 6 10 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY 4 7 1 21 Robby Moses Maryville, TN -6 8 7 7M Donald McIntosh Dawsonville, GA -1 9 11 R1 Riley...
Read more

Tyler Nicely takes 411 Motor Speedway win!

411 Motor Speedway jdearing - 0
Open Wheel Modifieds--A Feature 1 #25 Tyler Nicely   Open Wheel Modifieds--A Feature 1 Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 20 08:57.489 2 00:16.979 N/A 2 #A7 Justin Allgaier   Open Wheel Modifieds--A Feature 1 Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 20 08:59.124 3 00:17.216 1.635 1.635 N/A 3 #H2 Nick Hoffman   Open...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Discount Tickets On Sale For Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville ARCA Event
  2. Discounted Tickets Now Available For May 2-3 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Event
  3. Discount Tickets Now Available For May 4 Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville Event
  4. Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Driver Meeting a Huge Success
  5. Show-Me 100 tickets, plus Lucas Oil Speedway single-event tickets, on sale Feb. 1
  6. Tickets on sale now for the Inaugural Diamond Drag Boat Nationals!

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: