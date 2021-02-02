Home Florida All-Tech Raceway 2022 Lucas Dirt Speedweeks Dates Announced

2022 Lucas Dirt Speedweeks Dates Announced

FloridaAll-Tech RacewayBubba Raceway ParkDirt Late Model NewsEast Bay Raceway ParkRace Track NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
BATAVIA, OH (February 2, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 2022 Georgia/Florida Speedweeks will run from January 27th through February 12th, with visits to four tracks over 17 days, with 14 nights of racing action. The series will once again return to Golden Isles Speedway, Bubba Raceway Park, All-Tech Raceway, and East Bay Raceway Park.

Action will get underway on Wednesday, January 26th, with an open practice at Golden Isles Speedway, in Brunswick, GA. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams will be competing on January 27th for $10,000-to-win, January 28th for $12,000-to-win, and January 29th for $15,000-to-win.

Teams will take Sunday, January 30th off to regroup before spending Monday, January 31st and Tuesday, February 1st at Bubba Raceway Park, in Ocala, FL for a pair of $10,000-to-win events.

The series will then take the action back North, approximately one hour, to Lake City, FL. All-Tech Raceway will host three nights of racing, starting on Thursday, February 3rd paying $10,000-to-win. Friday, February 4th will pay $12,000-to-win, while Saturday, February 5th will show a top prize of $15,000.

From there, speedweeks will wrap up at the famed “Clay by the Bay”, East Bay Raceway Park, in Tampa, FL with an open practice on Sunday, February 6th, followed by six nights of racing. Monday and Tuesday, February 7th and 8th, teams will compete for $5,000-to-win. Wednesday, February 9th and Thursday, February 10th will see drivers gunning for $7,000 in top prize money. Friday, February 11th, the stakes get higher with teams competing for the $12,000 paycheck. As an end to the week, on Saturday, February 12th, teams will be competing for $15,000-to-win.

Wrisco Industries, Inc. has, once again, agreed to generously sponsor $4,000 for the Wrisco Industries, Inc. Speedweeks Points Fund, allowing teams a chance to earn bonus money at the end of the 13 nights of racing. For more information on Wrisco Industries, Inc. visit: www.wrisco.com 

 

Date Track Location To Win
1/26/2022 Golden Isles Speedway Brunswick, GA Practice
1/27/2022 Golden Isles Speedway Brunswick, GA $10,000
1/28/2022 Golden Isles Speedway Brunswick, GA $12,000
1/29/2022 Golden Isles Speedway Brunswick, GA $15,000
1/31/2022 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, FL $10,000
2/1/2022 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, FL $10,000
2/2/2022 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, FL Rain Date
2/3/2022 All-Tech Raceway Lake City, FL $10,000
2/4/2022 All-Tech Raceway Lake City, FL $12,000
2/5/2022 All-Tech Raceway Lake City, FL $15,000
2/6/2022 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Practice
2/7/2022 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL $5,000
2/8/2022 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL $5,000
2/9/2022 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL $7,000
2/10/2022 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL $7,000
2/11/2022 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL $12,000
2/12/2022 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL $15,000

 

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

 

####

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Dirt Announces 2021 Speedweeks Expansion
  2. Lucas Oil Late Model Series Speedweeks 2021 Schedule Amendment
  3. 2021 Lucas Dirt Speedweeks Preview
  4. 2019 Florida – Georgia Speedweeks Schedule
  5. Georgia-Florida Speedweeks Just One Month Away!
  6. 2020 Lucas Dirt Speedweeks Preview
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleSteve Arpin Returns to UMP Modified Racing at Volusia with Longhorn by Loenbro
Next articleSunshine Nationals, DIRTcar Nationals 2022 dates set for action-packed Florida openers

Related articles

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Fire Off 2021 Season at Volusia This Weekend

Florida jdearing - 0
NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Headline Friday-Sunday Slate at 50th DIRTcar Nationals BARBERVILLE, FL - Grab your favorite NOS Energy Drink and buckle up, the ride is...
Read more

USAC Midget Winter Dirt Games XII Preview

Bubba Raceway Park jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Ocala, Florida (February 2, 2021).........The new USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season has arrived with the series making...
Read more

Sunshine Nationals, DIRTcar Nationals 2022 dates set for action-packed Florida openers

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Volusia Speedway Park will host the Sunshine Nationals, on Jan. 20-22, and the DIRTcar Nationals, on Feb. 8-19 BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 2, 2021 –...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Dirt Announces 2021 Speedweeks Expansion
  2. Lucas Oil Late Model Series Speedweeks 2021 Schedule Amendment
  3. 2021 Lucas Dirt Speedweeks Preview
  4. 2019 Florida – Georgia Speedweeks Schedule
  5. Georgia-Florida Speedweeks Just One Month Away!
  6. 2020 Lucas Dirt Speedweeks Preview

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: