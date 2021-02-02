Feature:
1. Nick Hoffman
2. Curt Spalding
3. Tyler Nicely
4. David Stremme
5. Richard Michael, Jr.
6. Steve Arpin
7. Kenny Wallace
8. Jeff Leka
9. Will Krup
10. Mike McKinney
11. Ryan Ayers
12. Justin Allgaier
13. Dave Wietholder
14. Rich Dawson
15. Jason Hughes
16. Allen Weisser
17. Brian Ruhlman
18. Zeke McKenzie
19. Brandon Green
20. Ken Schrader
21. Ryan Thomas
22. Spencer Hughes
23. Drake Troutman
24. Justin Haley
25. Garret Stewart
26. Lucas Lee
27. Kyle Hammer
28. Johnny Broking
29. Matt Crafton
30. Ryan Cripe
31. Ray Bollinger
32. Hunt Gossum
Nick Hoffman scores 50th Annual DIRTcar Nationals opening night win!
