Shane Clanton Gets First Lucas Oil Win Since 2019

OCALA, FL (February 2, 2021) – Shane Clanton won his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event since September of 2019 on Tuesday Night at Bubba Raceway Park. He wrapped up the win in the finale of the K&N Filters Winter Nationals – Presented by OPTIMA Batteries. The event also marked the conclusion of the 2021 Florida Speedweeks for the series. Clanton took the lead on lap 22 of the 40-lap main event from Bobby Pierce and went on for his fifth career series victory. Pierce finished in second followed by Tanner English, Tim McCreadie, and Jimmy Owens.

The race saw three different leaders as Owens, the reigning National Champion, bolted from his pole starting spot to lead the first seven laps of the race. Pierce caught Owens in heavy traffic, passing him for the lead on the eighth circuit. Owens tried to get back by Pierce but made contact with the backstretch wall. Clanton started to use the outside line as he passed Owens for second on lap 21. A lap later he got by Pierce for the lead, which he held the rest of the way.

The win for Clanton made him the eighth different winner in the first nine series races of 2021. “Our hats are off to Bubba and his guys, they gave us two grooves and a great track tonight. The top took a while to get run in. It was a little greasy up there, but at the end it came alive. We worked hard to get by Bobby. I just made the right move at the right time I think.”

Pierce’s best LOLMDS finish of the season was just .568 seconds behind Clanton at the finish. “To run second at this track is great. This is just the third time I have ever raced on this track, it’s pretty good. I probably needed to move up there. It is hard to see your guys here in the corner, on where they’re telling you to run. I think overall Shane was just a little bit better. He’s always good racing these kinds of race tracks.”

English took his best finish of 2021 with a third-place showing. “You have just got to be up front at end of the race. Last year I ran the series for the first-time, and I learned that these guys don’t mess up. You have to be smooth and you have to take advantage of situations when you can. I passed a few cars that slipped up in turn two, but not enough to get the win. We will take this finish happily after the speedweeks we’ve had.”

The winner’s Greg Bruening-owned Skyline Motorsports Capital Race Cars is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and is sponsored by Skyline Materials, Bennett Explosives, Truck Country, Freeman Plumbing, Super K Express, and Olson Explosives.

Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Stewart Friesen, Tyler Erb, Brandon Sheppard, and Ricky Thornton Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

K&N Filters Winter Nationals – Presented by OPTIMA Batteries

Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jimmy Owens / 13.951 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Shane Clanton / 14.127 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 81E-Tanner English[3]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 4. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 5. 14-Josh Richards[4]; 6. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[8]; 7. 6H-Clay Harris[11]; 8. 14G-Joe Godsey[12]; 9. 6S-Blake Spencer[10]; 10. 71-Hudson O’Neal[6]; 11. 26JR-Jimmy Sharpe Jr[7]; 12. (DNS) 14B-John Baker

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce[1]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 3. 27X-Jadon Frame[3]; 4. 157-Mike Marlar[4]; 5. 49-Jonathan Davenport[5]; 6. 76-Brandon Overton[8]; 7. 1ST-Johnny Scott[7]; 8. 2D-Dan Stone[9]; 9. 4S-Danny Snyder[10]; 10. 48-Colton Flinner[6]; 11. 14R-Jeff Roth[11]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 25-Shane Clanton[1]; 2. 3S-Brian Shirley[2]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler[4]; 4. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[3]; 5. 0E-Rick Eckert[6]; 6. 2X-Devin Dixon[7]; 7. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[8]; 8. 2S-Stormy Scott[5]; 9. 385-Mark Whitener[10]; 10. 20B-Todd Brennan[11]; 11. 27J-Joe Denby[12]; 12. 33-Jeff Mathews[9]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 44-Stewart Friesen[1]; 2. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[2]; 3. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 4. 66C-Matt Cosner[3]; 5. 7R-Ross Robinson[5]; 6. 40B-Kyle Bronson[6]; 7. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[8]; 8. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 9. 1G-Ryan King[9]; 10. 16-Tyler Bruening[10]; 11. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[11]

LINE-X B-Main #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[1]; 3. 76-Brandon Overton[4]; 4. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[3]; 5. 6H-Clay Harris[5]; 6. 2D-Dan Stone[8]; 7. 1ST-Johnny Scott[6]; 8. 14G-Joe Godsey[7]; 9. 48-Colton Flinner[12]; 10. 6S-Blake Spencer[9]; 11. 14R-Jeff Roth[14]; 12. 4S-Danny Snyder[10]; 13. 71-Hudson O’Neal[11]; 14. (DNS) 26JR-Jimmy Sharpe Jr; 15. (DNS) 14B-John Baker

UNOH B-Main #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 0E-Rick Eckert[1]; 2. 2X-Devin Dixon[3]; 3. 7R-Ross Robinson[2]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 5. 2S-Stormy Scott[7]; 6. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[6]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[12]; 8. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[5]; 9. 385-Mark Whitener[9]; 10. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[8]; 11. 1G-Ryan King[10]; 12. 27J-Joe Denby[13]; 13. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[14]; 14. 33-Jeff Mathews[15]; 15. 20B-Todd Brennan[11]

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 2 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $10,700 2 3 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $5,500 3 5 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $4,700 4 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,950 5 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,250 6 17 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,600 7 4 44 Stewart Friesen Sprakers, NY $1,500 8 9 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $2,500 9 13 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $1,700 10 14 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA $1,100 11 6 3S Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $1,075 12 8 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL $1,050 13 18 0E Rick Eckert York, PA $1,025 14 23 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $2,200 15 15 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $950 16 12 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $2,125 17 26 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $700 18 11 27X Jadon Frame Winchester, TN $875 19 21 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $1,550 20 16 66C Matt Cosner Ridgeley, WV $825 21 22 7R Ross Robinson Georgetown, DE $800 22 28 385 Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL $100 23 24 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,600 24 27 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $800 25 25 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $800 26 19 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,600 27 10 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $800 28 20 2X Devin Dixon Apollo Beach, FL $800



Race Statistics

Entrants: 46

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 8); Bobby Pierce (Laps 9 – 21); Shane Clanton (Laps 22 – 40)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Shane Clanton

Arizona Sport Shirts CJC – Presented by DirtOnDirt Feature Winner: n/a

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: Shane Clanton

Margin of Victory: 0.569 seconds

Cautions: Devin Dixon (Lap 15); Kyle Strickler (Lap 18)

Series Provisionals: Kyle Bronson, Earl Pearson Jr.

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: Billy Moyer Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Bruening, Mark Whitener

Track Provisionals: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Shane Clanton, Bobby Pierce, Tanner English

Penske Shocks Top 5: Shane Clanton, Bobby Pierce, Tanner English, Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Advanced 11 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Brandon Overton

Hot Rod Processing Most Laps Led: Shane Clanton (19 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Brandon Sheppard (Lap #40 – 15.022 seconds)

Fast Shafts Tough Break of the Race: Kyle Strickler

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Corey Richman (Shane Clanton)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Capital Race Cars

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Dennis Erb Jr.

Time of Race: 19 minutes 28 seconds



Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 1155 $28,700 2 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1090 $17,125 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1065 $20,925 4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1050 $17,675 5 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1045 $15,050 6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1015 $15,050 7 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA 1005 $16,300 8 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 1000 $14,500 9 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 990 $17,475 10 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 985 $9,725 11 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 980 $13,800 12 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 960 $19,300 13 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 955 $29,050 14 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 925 $16,400 15 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 920 $13,875 16 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 870 $6,500 17 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 865 $9,275 18 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 860 $9,775 19 56JR Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 820 $4,675 20 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 795 $8,325

Wrisco Winternationals Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points 1 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 1855 2 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1715 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1685 4 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1665 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1600 6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1600 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1585 8 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 1560

