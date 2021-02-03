USAC Sprint Car Preview: Winter Dirt Games XII

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Ocala, Florida (February 2, 2021)………Eight past Winter Dirt Games feature winners are set for the battle to commence when the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season launches Feb. 11-12-13 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. A dedicated practice night for the Sprint Cars is scheduled for Wednesday night, Feb. 10 from 6-9 pm ET at the 3/8-mile D-shaped dirt track.

Forty-one cars are projected to compete in the three-night event, representing 14 different states. The record for the most cars to participate in a single Winter Dirt Games USAC AMSOIL National Sprint event is 34 on Feb. 20, 2014.

The first three USAC Sprint Car races ever run were held in the state of Florida in February of 1956, won by Bob Sweikert (Southland Speedway), Chuck Weyant (Jacksonville Speedway) and Pat O’Connor (Medley Speedway).

The inaugural Winter Dirt Games took place at East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Fla. The series debut at Bubba Raceway Park arrived in 2011. Both events were won by Damion Gardner, the all-time leader in Winter Dirt Games wins with five.

Defending series champion Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) leads the charge for this year’s crop after sweeping both nights of Winter Dirt Games at Ocala in 2020 to up his total to four all-time Winter Dirt Games victories after previous triumphs in 2014 and 2015, all for Dynamics, Inc.

Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) is one of only two drivers in this year’s field to have competed in the very first Winter Dirt Games feature in 2010, along with 1999 series champ, Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.). Ballou has nabbed a pair of wins at Ocala, first in his USAC championship season of 2015 and again in 2016, while also notching one at East Bay in 2015. Darland, who has joined the Baldwin/Fox/Curb-Agajanian team for Florida this month, won in 2015 at Ocala.

Prior to Bacon, the most recent driver to score consecutive Winter Dirt Games USAC Sprint features was Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.). Courtney won the last two of 2018 at Ocala for the, at the time, new Clauson-Marshall-Newman Racing USAC Sprint team, then proceeded to reel off two-straight with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets at the same track in 2019.

Along with Courtney, Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) is the only other individual who has won in both USAC National Sprint Car and National Midget competition during Winter Dirt Games at Ocala. Windom, the 2017 USAC Sprint king, won the Sprint opener there in 2019 and followed suit with the Midgets in the 2020 WDG finale. His Hayward Motorsports Sprint team won with the Midget at Ocala in 2020, driven by Tanner Thorson.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), the 2020 USAC Silver Crown champion, captured the 2017 USAC Sprint opener at Ocala, then celebrated victory once again there on the second night in 2019, this time for TOPP Motorsports.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.), one of eight USAC National champions in this year’s Ocala’s USAC Sprint field, led the way to victory in the 2019 WDG closer. He’s joined the team owned by Bill Michael for the 2021 season, which won a record 39 USAC Southwest Sprint Car features and four consecutive series championships between 2013-16.

Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind) won the 2018 Ocala opener in his own car, which he stepped out of mid-2020 to race full-time for KO Motorsports. The 2019 Jason Leffler Memorial Award winner enters his 10th straight season as a full-time USAC National Sprint Car driver and carries a record 321 consecutive start streak.

A bevy of veterans are hungry for a first career Winter Dirt Games victory with the USAC National Sprint Cars. One driver, Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) has already tasted victory at Ocala with USAC, but it came in the Midgets, in the WDG opener in 2020. Thorson also owns the track record in a Midget at Ocala and his Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports team has been victorious there with Leary in 2019.

Same goes for Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) who swept both POWRi Midget features at Ocala in 2018. He’s come oh-so-close in the Sprint Cars there on multiple occasions, finishing 2nd in both 2018 and 2019. He does own one Winter Dirt Games USAC Sprint win, however, with that coming at East Bay in 2015.

Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) has been a Rock Steady performer at Ocala, finishing 2nd in both 2016 and 2020. Timmy Buckwalter (Douglassville, Pa.) finished a best of 7th in 2019, the same year in which he also set his first career fast qualifying time with the series.

Brandon Mattox (Terre Haute, Ind.), the 2020 USAC National Most Improved Driver, finished a best of 12th at Ocala in 2020, the same as Mario Clouser (Auburn, Ill.), who was 12th in 2018 and 2020. USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year contender Noah Gass (Mounds, Okla.) made his first career series start at Ocala in 2019.

Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio), Matt Goodnight (Winchester, Ind.) and 2019 series Rookie of the Year Dustin Clark (Winchester, Ind.) are all making their third consecutive Winter Dirt Games appearances at Ocala. Sterling Cling (Tempe, Ariz.) has both USAC Sprint and Midget experience at Ocala while the popular Robert Bell (Colfax, Iowa) will make the tow south once again to Florida.

Half the field is a first-time Winter Dirt Games participant, including USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year contenders Paul Nienhiser (Chapin, Ill.) and Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.), both of whom are teammates on the KO Motorsports team.

Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) will make his Winter Dirt Games USAC Sprint debut this month for Chris Dyson Racing. The 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie of the Year finished 3rd in a Midget at Ocala last year. Other first-time WDG performers include 2017 USAC West Coast Sprint champ, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.), West Coast USAC winner Chase Johnson (Penngrove, Calif.), 2017 USAC National Sprint top Rookie, Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Ariz.), 2020 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year, Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.), recent USAC National Midget tour regular, Cole Bodine (Rossville, Ind.) and three-time POWRi WAR Sprint Car champion, Riley Kreisel (Warsaw, Mo.).

One-time USAC National Sprint Car feature winner, Brent Beauchamp (Fairland, Ind.), will make his WDG debut for Epperson Racing, joined by fellow debuters, USAC East Coast Sprint Car winner Briggs Danner (Bill Gallagher), past USAC CRA Rookie of the Year Max Adams (Loomis, Calif.), brothers Jesse and Blake Vermillion (Greencastle, Ind.), plus Hoosiers Chayse Hayhurst (Evansville, Ind.), Parker Frederickson (Kokomo, Ind.) and Ryan Thomas (Indianapolis, Ind.). Also on the pre-entry list are Californian Ricky Lewis (Ventura, Calif.), Floridian Shane Butler (Bushnell, Fla.), Kory Schudy (Springfield, Mo.) and Craig Pellegrini Jr. (Buena, N.J.).

Winter Dirt Games has routinely been a harbinger of champions, with a feature winner at Ocala going on to win the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car title that same year on six occasions: Bryan Clauson (2013), Brady Bacon (2014), Robert Ballou (2015), Tyler Courtney (2018), C.J. Leary (2019) and Brady Bacon (2020).

Winter Dirt Games XII begins with the 2021 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget openers on Feb. 5-6 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. A dedicated practice night will precede the festivities on Feb. 4.

The second half of WDG brings on the beginning of the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season Feb. 11-12-13 at Bubba Raceway Park. A practice night on Feb. 10 for the series precedes three consecutive full nights of racing.

On race days, pits open at 4pm ET, front gates open at 5pm and cars on track at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following.

Race day tickets will be available at the gate on race day. No pre-order is necessary.

For practice nights, on track action runs from 6-9pm ET. Grandstand admission is free. Pit passes are $20 apiece.

All nights of Winter Dirt Games XII can be watched LIVE on FloRacing.

——————————————

PROJECTED ENTRIES: USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CARS

2E BRENT BEAUCHAMP/Fairland, IN (Epperson Racing)

3R KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Rock Steady Racing)

4 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports)

5 DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (Baldwin/Fox/Curb-Agajanian)

5G BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Bill Gallagher)

5o PAUL NIENHISER/Chapin, IL (KO Motorsports)

5s CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (KO Motorsports)

5v JESSE VERMILLION/Greencastle, IN (Vermillion Racing)

6 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Eberhardt-Zirzow Racing)

7 TIMMY BUCKWALTER/Douglassville, PA (LNB Motorsports)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson-Marshall-Newman Racing)

9K KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (KT Motorsports)

11 RICKY LEWIS/Ventura, CA (Ricky Lewis)

12 ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Ballou Motorsports)

15 CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (KO Motorsports)

17GP MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (Michael Dutcher Motorsports)

18 SHANE BUTLER/Bushnell, FL (Butler Motorsports)

19 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Hayward Motorsports)

19AZ TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Chris Dyson Racing)

20x CHAYSE HAYHURST/Evansville, IN (Chayse Hayhurst)

20G NOAH GASS/Mounds, OK (Randy Gass)

21AZ JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Team AZ Racing)

22 CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Goodnight Racing)

27 CRAIN PELLEGRINI JR./Buena, NJ (Pellegrini Motorsports)

28 BRANDON MATTOX/Terre Haute, IN (Brandon Mattox Racing)

28K KORY SCHUDY/Springfield, MO (Jon Sawyer)

33m MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Ray Marshall Motorsports)

34 STERLING CLING/Tempe, AZ (Sterling Cling Racing)

34w PARKER FREDERICKSON/Kokomo, IN (Frederickson Racing)

39 MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing)

57 COLE BODINE/Rossville, IN (Kevin Bodine & Lynn Crow)

61m JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (Randy Edwards)

69 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Dynamics, Inc.)

71 ROBERT BELL/Colfax, IA (Robert Bell)

73 BLAKE VERMILLION/Greencastle, IN (Vermillion Racing)

75 DUSTIN CLARK/Washington, IN (Dustin Clark Racing)

77 RYAN THOMAS/Indianapolis, IN (Wingo Brothers Racing)

77m C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Bill Michael)

77w STEVIE SUSSEX/Tempe, AZ (Wingo Brothers Racing)

91 RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (DKR Motorsports)

——————————————

WINTER DIRT GAMES USAC SPRINT WINS:

(5) Damion Gardner (4) Brady Bacon & Bryan Clauson (3) Robert Ballou (2) Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant & Tracy Hines (1) Dave Darland, Darren Hagen, C.J. Leary, Thomas Meseraull, Hunter Schuerenberg, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas, Jr. & Chris Windom

——————————————

FLORIDA USAC NATIONAL SPRINT WINS:

(5) Damion Gardner (4) Brady Bacon & Bryan Clauson (3) Robert Ballou

(2) Tyler Courtney, Larry Dickson, Justin Grant & Tracy Hines

(1) Dave Darland, Darren Hagen, C.J. Leary, Thomas Meseraull, Pat O’Connor, Hunter Schuerenberg, Chase Stockon, Bob Sweikert, Kevin Thomas Jr., Rich Vogler, Chuck Weyant & Chris Windom

——————————————

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR TRACK RECORDS AT BUBBA RACEWAY PARK:

1 Lap 2/15/2019 Carson Short 13.398

8 Laps 2/14/2019 Robert Ballou 1:50.92

12 Laps 2/23/2013 Robert Ballou 2:52.77

30 Laps 2/18/2011 Bryan Clauson 8:27.00

——————————————

PAST WINTER DIRT GAMES USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RESULTS:

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 8, 2010 – Gibsonton, Florida – East Bay Raceway Park – “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Brady Short, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Jon Stanbrough, 6. Casey Riggs, 7. Levi Jones, 8. Robert Ballou, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Shane Hmiel, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Jerry Coons Jr., 13. Henry Clarke, 14. Chris Windom, 15. Justin Grant, 16. Hunter Schuerenberg, 17. Kent Christian, 18. Brett Burdette, 19. Caleb Armstrong, 20. Bobby East, 21. Kyle Cummins, 22. Ricky Williams, 23. Jeff Bland Jr. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 10, 2010 – Gibsonton, Florida – East Bay Raceway Park – “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Brady Short, 5. Levi Jones, 6. Jeff Bland Jr., 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Robert Ballou. 9. Henry Clarke, 10. Brett Burdette, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Jon Stanbrough, 13. Shane Hmiel, 14. Shane Cottle, 15. Thomas Meseraull, 16. Bobby East, 17. Ricky Williams, 18. Kyle Cummins, 19. Kurt Gross, 20. Kent Christian, 21. Casey Riggs, 22. Caleb Armstrong, 23. Chris Windom. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 17, 2011 – Ocala, Florida – Ocala Speedway – 2nd “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Bud Kaeding, 6. Brady Short, 7. Bobby East, 8. Coleman Gulick, 9. Bill Rose, 10. Hunter Schuerenberg, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Robert Ballou, 13. Jerry Coons Jr., 14. Casey Shuman, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Scotty Weir, 17. Casey Riggs, 18. Tracy Hines, 19. Wes McIntyre, 20. Blake Fitzpatrick, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Shane Cottle. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 18, 2011 – Ocala, Florida – Ocala Speedway – 2nd “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2, Blake Fitzpatrick, 3. Scotty Weir, 4. Damion Gardner, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Jon Stanbrough, 9. Levi Jones, 10. Bud Kaeding, 11. Casey Riggs, 12. Tracy Hines, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Bobby East, 15. Justin Grant, 16. Bill Rose, 17. Brady Short, 18. Coleman Gulick, 19, Jerry Coons Jr., 20. Chase Stockon, 21. Wes McIntyre, 22. Kyle Robbins. 8:27.00

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 19, 2011 – Ocala, Florida – Ocala Speedway – 2nd “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Blake Fitzpatrick, 3. Levi Jones, 4. Hunter Schuerenberg, 5. Casey Shuman, 6. Casey Riggs, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Bud Kaeding, 10. Bobby East, 11. Bryan Clauson, 12. Robert Ballou, 13. Tracy Hines, 14. Shane Cottle, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Brady Short, 17. Chris Windom, 18. Wes McIntyre, 19. Kyle Robbins, 20. Chase Stockon, 21. Steve Irwin, 22. Justin Grant, 23. Scotty Weir. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 9, 2012 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – 3rd “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals” presented by eBay Motors

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Bud Kaeding, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Casey Shuman, 8. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 9. Justin Grant, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Levi Jones, 12. Tracy Hines, 13. Robert Ballou, 14. Blake Fitzpatrick, 15. Scotty Weir, 16. Coleman Gulick, 17. Kody Swanson, 18. Chase Stockon 19. Jonathan Hendrick, 20. Mitch Wissmiller, 21. Hunter Schuerenberg, 22. Bobby East, 23. Kyle Cummins, 24. Darren Hagen.

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 11, 2012 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – 3rd “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals” presented by eBay Motors

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Darren Hagen, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Damion Gardner, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Wes McIntyre, 8. Kody Swanson, 9. Tracy Hines, 10. Bud Kaeding, 11. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 12. Dave Darland, 13. Coleman Gulick, 14. Brady Bacon, 15. Jonathan Hendrick, 16. Chris Windom, 17. Bobby East, 18. Casey Shuman, 19. Hunter Schuerenberg, 20. Robert Ballou, 21. Chase Stockon, 22. Mitch Wissmiller, 23. Kyle Cummins. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 21, 2013 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games IV”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Hunter Schuerenberg, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Kevin Thomas Jr., 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Scotty Weir, 10. Jac Haudenschild, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Brady Short, 13. Tyler Courtney, 14. C.J. Leary, 15. Mark Smith, 16. Justin Grant, 17. Chris Gurley, 18. Landon Simon, 19. Kurt Gross, 20. Nick Drake, 21. Coleman Gulick, 22. Shane Cottle. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 22, 2013 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games IV”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Hunter Schuerenberg, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 8. Mark Smith, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Brady Short, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. A.J. Hopkins, 14. Robert Ballou, 15. Dallas Hewitt, 16. Brian Hayden, 17. Chris Gurley, 18. Coleman Gulick, 19. Chris Windom, 20. Levi Jones, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Nick Drake, 23. Tyler Courtney. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 23, 2013 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games IV”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Tyler Courtney, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Brady Bacon, 8. Dave Darland, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Bryan Clauson, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Scotty Weir, 13. Justin Grant, 14. Chris Gurley, 15. Landon Simon, 16. Brady Short, 17. Nick Drake, 18. A.J. Hopkins, 19. Shane Cottle, 20. Kurt Gross, 21. Mark Smith, 22. Kevin Thomas Jr., 23. Dallas Hewitt. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 20, 2014 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games V”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Justin Grant, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Jon Stanbrough, 9. Hunter Schuerenberg, 10. Chris Windom, 11. C.J. Leary, 12. Casey Shuman, 13. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14. Mitch Wissmiller, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Mark Smith, 17. Shane Cockrum, 18. Travis Hery, 19. Carson Short, 20. Robert Ballou, 21. Brady Short, 22. Matt Westfall. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 22, 2014 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games V”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Jon Stanbrough, 10. Brady Bacon, 11. Kody Swanson, 12. Casey Shuman, 13. Jarett Andretti, 14. Shane Cockrum, 15. Logan Jarrett, 16. C.J. Leary, 17. Mark Smith, 18. Dalten Gabbard, 19. Carson Short, 20. Hunter Schuerenberg, 21. Mitch Wissmiller, 22. Kevin Thomas, Jr. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 20, 2015 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VI”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Brady Short, 7. Chad Boespflug, 8. Shane Cockrum, 9. Bryan Clauson, 10. C.J. Leary, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 13. Logan Jarrett, 14. Aaron Farney, 15. Carson Short, 16. Dave Darland, 17. Casey Shuman, 18. Kody Swanson, 19. Zach Daum, 20. Kyle Robbins, 21. Chris Gurley, 22. Landon Simon, 23. Kyle Cummins, 24. Tracy Hines. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 21, 2015 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VI”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 5. Kyle Cummins, 6. Carson Short, 7. Zach Daum, 8. Robert Ballou, 9. Dave Darland, 10. C.J. Leary, 11. Chad Boespflug, 12. Justin Grant, 13. Tracy Hines, 14. Jon Stanbrough, 15. Logan Jarrett, 16. Aaron Farney, 17. Bryan Clauson, 18. Chris Gurley, 19. Kyle Robbins, 20. Shane Cockrum, 21. Brady Short, 22. Kody Swanson, 23. Casey Shuman. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 22, 2015 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VI”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Jon Stanbrough, 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Justin Grant, 7. C.J. Leary, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Jarett Andretti, 10. Kyle Robbins, 11. Robert Ballou, 12. Carson Short, 13. Chad Boespflug, 14. Kyle Cummins, 15. Aaron Farney, 16. Kody Swanson, 17. Casey Shuman, 18. Chris Gurley, 19. Shane Cockrum, 20. Brady Bacon, 21. Brady Short, 22. Landon Simon, 23. Logan Jarrett. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 26, 2015 – Gibsonton, Florida – East Bay Raceway – “Winter Dirt Games VI”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 2. Dave Darland, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. C.J. Leary, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Chad Boespflug, 8. Kyle Cummins, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Jon Stanbrough, 12. Brady Short, 13. Bryan Clauson, 14. Jarett Andretti, 15. Casey Shuman, 16. Carson Short, 17. Aaron Farney, 18. Logan Jarrett, 19. Bret Mellenberndt, 20. Trevor Kobylarz, 21. Shane Cockrum, 22. Justin Grant, 23. Kody Swanson, 24. Kyle Robbins. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 27, 2015 – Gibsonton, Florida – East Bay Raceway – “Winter Dirt Games VI”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 4. Justin Grant, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Bryan Clauson, 7. C.J. Leary, 8. Kyle Cummins, 9. Jon Stanbrough, 10. Chad Boespflug, 11. Carson Short, 12. Tracy Hines, 13. Brady Bacon, 14. Brady Short, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Chris Windom, 17. Casey Shuman, 18. Logan Jarrett, 19. Aaron Farney, 20. Shane Cockrum, 21. Scotty Weir, 22. Landon Simon. NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 18, 2016 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VII”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Max McGhee, 5. Chad Boespflug, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Justin Grant, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Robert Ballou, 11. Brady Short, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Casey Shuman, 15. Landon Simon, 16. Kody Swanson, 17. Aaron Farney, 18. Chris Windom, 19. Jon Stanbrough, 20. Carson Short, 21. Mitch Wissmiller, 22. Aric Gentry, 23. Jarett Andretti. NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 19, 2016 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VII”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Justin Grant, 7. Thomas Meseraull, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Chad Boespflug, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Max McGhee, 12. Carson Short, 13. Brady Short, 14. Shane Cottle, 15. Kody Swanson, 16. C.J. Leary, 17. Jon Stanbrough, 18. Casey Shuman, 19. Jarett Andretti, 20. Kyle Robbins, 21. Landon Simon, 22. Mitch Wissmiller, 23. Kent Schmidt. NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 20, 2016 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VII”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Jon Stanbrough, 9. Carson Short, 10. C.J. Leary, 11. Robert Ballou, 12. Brady Bacon, 13. Jarett Andretti, 14. Chad Boespflug, 15. Aaron Farney, 16. Brandon Spithaler, 17. Max McGhee, 18. Shane Cottle, 19. Kody Swanson, 20. Landon Simon, 21. Mitch Wissmiller, 22. Brady Short. NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 24, 2017 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VIII”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Chad Boespflug, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. C.J. Leary, 6. Hunter Schuerenberg, 7. Josh Hodges, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Jerry Coons, Jr., 10. Thomas Meseraull, 11. Jarett Andretti, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. Tyler Courtney, 14. Aaron Farney, 15. Landon Simon, 16. Joe Liguori, 17. Max McGhee, 18. Dave Darland, 19. Kyle Cummins, 20. Isaac Chapple, 21. Jeff Bland, Jr., 22. Carson Short. (Short originally finished third but was repositioned to the tail of the field after missing the scales). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 25, 2017 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VIII”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Hunter Schuerenberg, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Chad Boespflug, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Kyle Cummins, 9. Jarett Andretti, 10. Carson Short, 11. Shane Cottle, 12. Jerry Coons, Jr., 13. Tyler Courtney, 14. Isaac Chapple, 15. C.J. Leary, 16. Chris Windom, 17. Jeff Bland, Jr., 18. Josh Hodges, 19. Max McGhee, 20. Rob Caho, Jr., 21. Dallas Hewitt, 22. Landon Simon, 23. Aaron Farney. NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 15, 2018 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games 9”

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chase Stockon (2), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6), 3. Chris Windom (5), 4. Justin Grant (4), 5. Robert Ballou (10), 6. Kyle Cummins (11), 7. Isaac Chapple (12), 8. Chad Boespflug (18), 9. Logan Seavey (13), 10. Nick Bilbee (7), 11. Tyler Courtney (17), 12. Kody Swanson (15), 13. Brady Bacon (8), 14. Carson Short (3), 15. C.J. Leary (20), 16. Tyler Clem (14), 17. Jarett Andretti (21), 18. Landon Simon (19), 19. Garrett Aitken (9), 20. Dave Darland (1), 21. Kent Schmidt (16), 22. Timmy Buckwalter (22). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 16, 2018 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games 9”

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (4), 2. C.J. Leary (2), 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3), 4. Chris Windom (9), 5. Kyle Cummins (6), 6. Dave Darland (10), 7. Carson Short (5), 8. Chad Boespflug (12), 9. Brady Bacon (11), 10. Chase Stockon (7), 11. Justin Grant (13), 12. Mario Clouser (15), 13. Robert Ballou (20), 14. Timmy Buckwalter (14), 15. Nick Bilbee (19), 16. Logan Seavey (8), 17. Kody Swanson (16), 18. Landon Simon (23), 19. Kent Schmidt (17), 20. Isaac Chapple (21), 21. Brandon Mattox (22), 22. Jarett Andretti (1), 23. Garrett Aitken (18). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 17, 2018 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games 9”

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (1), 2. Chris Windom (5), 3. Chad Boespflug (2), 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6), 5. Dave Darland (3), 6. C.J. Leary (4), 7. Robert Ballou (9), 8. Carson Short (11), 9. Justin Grant (8), 10. Brady Bacon (12), 11. Logan Seavey (7), 12. Chase Stockon (15), 13. Kyle Cummins (10), 14. Jarett Andretti (14), 15. Nick Bilbee (16), 16. Kody Swanson (17), 17. Timmy Buckwalter (18), 18. Isaac Chapple (13), 19. Mario Clouser (22), 20. Garrett Aitken (19), 21. Brandon Mattox (20), 22. Landon Simon (21). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 14, 2019 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – “Winter Dirt Games X”

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (4), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (1), 3. Justin Grant (12), 4. Chase Stockon (5), 5. Robert Ballou (10), 6. C.J. Leary (11), 7. Brady Bacon (3), 8. Kyle Cummins (2), 9. Dave Darland (18), 10. Carson Short (6), 11. Timmy Buckwalter (14), 12. Chad Boespflug (22), 13. Dakota Jackson (9), 14. Jason McDougal (16), 15. Damion Gardner (15), 16. Matt Westfall (23), 17. Travis Hery (13), 18. Tyler Courtney (8), 19. Kent Schmidt (7), 20. Joey Biasi (21), 21. Isaac Chapple (20), 22. Matt Goodnight (17), 23. Stephen Schnapf (19). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 15, 2019 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – “Winter Dirt Games X”

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (2), 2. C.J. Leary (1), 3. Tyler Courtney (22), 4. Chad Boespflug (11), 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3), 6. Damion Gardner (7), 7. Timmy Buckwalter (9), 8. Chase Stockon (8), 9. Dave Darland (21), 10. Kyle Cummins (12), 11. Dakota Jackson (13), 12. Isaac Chapple (15), 13. Robert Ballou (20), 14. Carson Short (6), 15. Brady Bacon (4), 16. Jason McDougal (16), 17. Joey Biasi (17), 18. Matt Goodnight (10), 19. Matt Westfall (19), 20. Stephen Schnapf (18), 21. Chris Windom (5), 22. Kent Schmidt (14). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 16, 2019 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – “Winter Dirt Games X”

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (2), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (4), 3. Tyler Courtney (9), 4. Chase Stockon (3), 5. Chris Windom (5), 6. Robert Ballou (1), 7. Jason McDougal (6), 8. Damion Gardner (8), 9. Carson Short (10), 10. Timmy Buckwalter (7), 11. Brady Bacon (12), 12. Kyle Cummins (11), 13. Chad Boespflug (15), 14. Joey Biasi (13), 15. Isaac Chapple (20), 16. Stephen Schnapf (22), 17. Matt Westfall (18), 18. Matt Goodnight (23), 19. Noah Gass (21), 20. Dakota Jackson (14), 21. Justin Grant (16), 22. Dave Darland (19), 23. Kent Schmidt (17). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 14, 2020 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XI

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (9), 2. Kyle Cummins (2), 3. C.J. Leary (5), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Chris Windom (6), 6. Chase Stockon (11), 7. Logan Seavey (4), 8. Anton Hernandez (8), 9. Carson Short (7), 10. Dave Darland (17), 11. Dennis Gile (10), 12. Brandon Mattox (16), 13. Sterling Cling (12), 14. Matt Westfall (19), 15. Mario Clouser (18), 16. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 17. Kent Schmidt (15), 18. Katlynn Leer (20), 19. Chris Phillips (14), 20. Kory Schudy (22), 21. Matt Goodnight (13), 22. Connor Leoffler (21). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 15, 2020 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XI

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (9), 2. Chris Windom (3), 3. Logan Seavey (1), 4. Chase Stockon (2), 5. Justin Grant (5), 6. Carson Short (4), 7. C.J. Leary (6), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 9. Kyle Cummins (12), 10. Dennis Gile (10), 11. Dave Darland (7), 12. Mario Clouser (17), 13. Stephen Schnapf (19), 14. Anton Hernandez (21), 15. Matt Westfall (24), 16. Kory Schudy (18), 17. Scotty Weir (16), 18. Kyle Robbins (15), 19. Anthony D’Alessio (22), 20. Chris Phillips (8), 21. Sterling Cling (13), 22. Brandon Mattox (23), 23. Tyler Gunn (20), 24. Katlynn Leer (14). NT