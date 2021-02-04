Home Florida Bubba Raceway Park J-Mac Bests Winter Dirt Games Practice Night

J-Mac Bests Winter Dirt Games Practice Night

FloridaBubba Raceway ParkRace Track NewsSprint Car & Midget NewsUSAC News
Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) recorded the fastest lap in Thursday night’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget practice at Bubba Raceway Park.
(Rich Forman Photo)

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Ocala, Florida (February 4, 2021)………Jason McDougal bested all drivers in Thursday night’s Winter Dirt Games XII USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget practice at Ocala, Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park, the final tune-up prior to the series’ season openers, Friday, February 5, and Saturday, February 6, at the 3/8-mile D-shaped dirt track.

McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) turned a lap of 14.080 in the second session of the night to earn the top time, one of five different drivers to lead a practice session during the night.

Reigning series champ Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) led session one while Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) led the third, Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) the fourth and Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) the fifth.

McDougal’s fastest overall time came aboard his Robert Dalby Motorsports/RD Spring & Stamping – Walker Performance Filtration/Spike/Speedway Toyota.  Windom was the second fastest overall followed by Kofoid, series Rookie Chase Randall (Waco, Texas) and Grant.

Also, of note, 2020 opening night Ocala winner Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) was 10th overall while 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott (Dawsonville, Ga.) was 16th.

One incident occurred during Thursday’s practice when Robby Spino (Wallingford, Conn.) flipped hard in session three, nose-to-tail, in turn three, heavily damaging his ride.  Spino climbed out of the car under his own power.

On Friday and Saturday, pits open at 4pm ET, front gates open at 5pm and cars get on track at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following.  Tickets will be available at the gate on race day.  No pre-order is necessary.

All nights of Winter Dirt Games XII can be watched LIVE on FloRacing.

—————————————

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRACTICE RESULTS: February 4, 2021 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XII

PRACTICE RESULTS: 1. Jason McDougal, 4, Dalby-14.080; 2. Chris Windom, 89, CB-14.088; 3. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.190; 4. Chase Randall, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.207; 5. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-14.295; 6. Logan Seavey, 25, Malloy-14.301; 7. Tanner Carrick, 98K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.316; 8. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5, Petry-14.344; 9. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-14.353; 10. Tanner Thorson, 88, Dave Mac-14.382; 11. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.382; 12. Daison Pursley, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.412; 13. Noah Gass, 20G, Gass-14.441; 14. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-14.472; 15. Bryan Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.481; 16. Chase Elliott, 84, CB-14.581; 17. Max McLaughlin, z8, Bundy Built-14.616; 18. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-14.640; 19. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-14.692; 20. Hayden Reinbold, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-14.724; 21. Trey Gropp, 21KS, Ripper-14.833; 22. Emilio Hoover, 21K, Ripper-15.009; 23. Kade Morton, 8m, Morton-15.015; 24. Andrew Felker, 57A, RAB-15.099; 25. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Dave Mac-15.133; 26. Sam Johnson, 72J, SJR-15.159; 27. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.193; 28. Jake Neuman, 3N, Neuman-15.252; 29. Robby Spino, 3, Neuman-15.284; 30. Michael Magic, 4m, Magic-15.635; 31. Daniel Robinson, 57K, RAB-15.704; 32. Oliver Akard, 41, OMR-NT; 33. Austin Barnhill, 17B, SJR-NT.

**Robby Spino flipped during the third practice session.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: February 5-6, 2021 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XII

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Windom Fastest in Winter Dirt Games Practice
  2. THOMAS LEADS THE WAY ON OCALA PRACTICE NIGHT
  3. USAC Midget Winter Dirt Games XII Preview
  4. COURTNEY CONTINUES WINTER DIRT GAMES SUCCESS IN USAC MIDGET OPENER
  5. NIGHT TWO “WINTER DIRT GAMES VI” WIN BELONGS TO BACON
  6. GRANT SURVIVES AND THRIVES IN WINTER DIRT GAMES NIGHT 2
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleHOSPITAL TO HERO: Kyle Strickler makes impressive run after nearly losing fingertip
Next articleJason Hughes & Kyle Strickler take DIRTcar Nationals wins at Volusia Speedway Park!

Related articles

Joey Logano joins DIRTcar UMP Modified field at Volusia Friday and Saturday

Florida jdearing - 0
MODIFYING STYLE: Joey Logano joins DIRTcar UMP Modified field at Volusia The NASCAR champion plans to run the April 8-10 World of Outlaws Bristol Bash...
Read more

Mark Whitener takes Crate Racin’ USA win at East Bay Raceway Park!

Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - 0
CRUSA Dirt Late Models Crate Racin' USA Dirt Late Model Series A Feature 1 00:23:44Presented by Newsome Raceway Parts Network Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL 5W 2 4 Kyle Lukon Burgettstown, PA 184 3 25 Cory Hedgecock Loudon, TN 23 4 6 Ashton Winger Senoia,...
Read more

Carson Macedo closes out Sugarlands Shine Southern Tour with victory at Volusia Speedway Park

All Star Sprint Series News jdearing - 0
BARBERVILLE, Florida (February 4, 2021) - Lemoore, California’s Carson Macedo was perfect on Thursday night at Volusia Speedway Park, helping the All Star Circuit...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Windom Fastest in Winter Dirt Games Practice
  2. THOMAS LEADS THE WAY ON OCALA PRACTICE NIGHT
  3. USAC Midget Winter Dirt Games XII Preview
  4. COURTNEY CONTINUES WINTER DIRT GAMES SUCCESS IN USAC MIDGET OPENER
  5. NIGHT TWO “WINTER DIRT GAMES VI” WIN BELONGS TO BACON
  6. GRANT SURVIVES AND THRIVES IN WINTER DIRT GAMES NIGHT 2

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: