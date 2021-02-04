Logan Schuchart rallies from 13th to beat All Stars at Volusia Speedway Park

BARBERVILLE, Florida (February 3, 2021) – Starting 13th on the DIRTcar Nationals main event grid, Shark Racing’s Logan Schuchart was far from an odds-on favorite, but the Hanover, Pennsylvania-native accomplished the near-impossible on Wednesday night at Volusia Speedway Park and charged 12 positions to claim the Sugarlands Shine Southern Tour presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts victory against the All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. Impressive enough, Schuchart outdueled ten-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion, Donny Schatz, in the process, driving by the familiar No. 15 on lap 23 of 25.

Bumping his All Star victory count to two, Schuchart earned $6,000 for his efforts. Schatz held on to finish second, followed by Brad Sweet, David Gravel, and full-time All Star, Brent Marks.

“This car was just awesome,” Logan Schuchart said in All Star victory lane, driver of the Drydene, JVI Group, C&D Rigging, No. 1S sprint car. “Before we got out there for the feature, I thought it was going to be a pretty top dominant track, but I was able to move around. I think the top was the place to be, but I was able to go wherever I wanted. I just gotta thank everyone who makes this happen. It was a dream to drive and it’s really cool to get a win right out of the gate.”

“Blackjack” Brian Brown was the first to take command of the 25-lap event, using the outside-pole position to snag the top spot from fellow front row starter, Sheldon Haudenschild. Brown maintained on the point until lap seven when two-time and defending World of Outlaws champion, Brad Sweet, stole the spotlight, sliding “Blackjack” through turns one and two. In similar fashion, Donny Schatz also worked by Brown and took control of the runner-up spot the following circuit.

Traffic came into the picture for the first time on lap nine creating some havoc for Sweet. Although the Grass Valley, California-native was able to work by some early traffic, a roadblock in the form of two lapped cars eventually appeared in turns one and two all but stopping Sweet in his tracks. The momentum shift allowed Schatz to drive right by Sweet, taking command for the first time on lap 13.

Despite Schatz’ ability to maneuver, a caution on lap 20 would allow the field to bunch back together giving Schuchart, who had already climbed his way to fifth, an opportunity to pounce. As suggested, the ensuing restart was just what Schuchart needed, blasting ahead to third before taking over second from Brad Sweet on lap 21. Just two circuits later, Schuchart was in command, using the very bottom of turns one and two to battle by Schatz.

“There was definitely a lot of back and forth action with a lot of good guys,” Schuchart added. “I had to use some quick reaction time to make some things happen. I was just kinda waiting for the guys ahead of me to make a move so I could do the opposite.”

The All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will conclude the inaugural Sugarlands Shine Southern Tour presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts on Thursday evening, February 4, with another round of DIRTcar Nationals competition at Volusia Speedway Park. Like the night prior, the Thursday night All Star program will award a $6,000 payday.

For those who can not make the journey to Volusia for the All Star Southern Tour finale, FloRacing, the official media partner and live broadcast provider of the All Star Circuit of Champions, has you covered. Each and every event on the 2021 All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com.

Contingency Awards/Results: Volusia Speedway Park – February 3, 2021:

Event: Sugarlands Shine Southern Tour presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts | DIRTcar Nationals

Entries: 34

C&R Racing Warm-Ups: Carson Macedo | 13.462

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Brad Sweet | 13.032

Ford Performance Heat #1 Winner: Sheldon Haudenschild

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2 Winner: David Gravel

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3 Winner: Gio Scelzi

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Kraig Kinser

Kear’s Speed Shop Dash #1 Winner: Sheldon Haudenschild

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 Winner: Brian Brown

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery B-Main Winner: Cory Eliason

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Cale Conley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet A-Main Winner: Logan Schuchart

Hercules Tire A-Main Hard Charger: Logan Schuchart (+12)

Sugarlands Shine Lap 21 Leader: Donny Schatz

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.158; 2. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.247; 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.258; 4. 11-Ian Madsen, 13.344; 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.393; 6. 12N-Joey Saldana, 13.400; 7. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.415; 8. 27c-Craig Pellegrini, 99.000; 9. 13-Justin Peck, NT

Group (B)

1. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.032; 2. 5-Brent Marks, 13.154; 3. 2-David Gravel, 13.163; 4. 19-Parker Price-Miller, 13.272; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.272; 6. 33M-Mason Daniel, 13.350; 7. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.392; 8. 21S-Carson Short, 13.639; 9. 11C-Joe Conway, 15.063

Group (C)

1. 83-Aaron Reutzel, 13.321; 2. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.358; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.378; 4. 18-Gio Scelzi, 13.386; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.499; 6. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.520; 7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.631; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 13.730

Group (D)

1. 21-Brian Brown, 13.251; 2. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.300; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.385; 4. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.426; 5. 3C-Cale Conley, 13.477; 6. 101-Kerry Madsen, 13.598; 7. 15B-Zach Hampton, 13.997; 8. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 99.980

Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [2]; 2. 11-Ian Madsen [1]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz [4]; 4. 7S-Jason Sides [3]; 5. 1A-Jacob Allen [7]; 6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [5]; 7. 12N-Joey Saldana [6]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 2-David Gravel [2]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet [4]; 3. 19-Parker Price-Miller [1]; 4. 5-Brent Marks [3]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich [5]; 6. 26-Cory Eliason [7]; 7. 33M-Mason Daniel [6]; 8. 21S-Carson Short [8]; 9. 11C-Joe Conway [9]

Heat #3 – Group (C) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 18-Gio Scelzi [1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]; 3. 9-Kasey Kahne [3]; 4. 83-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri [5]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [7]; 7. 2C-Wayne Johnson [6]; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [8]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 11K-Kraig Kinser [1]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [2]; 3. 21-Brian Brown [4]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo [3]; 5. 101-Kerry Madsen [6]; 6. 3C-Cale Conley [5]; 7. 15B-Zach Hampton [7]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [1]; 2. 7S-Jason Sides [2]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet [5]; 4. 18-Gio Scelzi [3]; 5. 11K-Kraig Kinser [4]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown [2]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [4]; 3. 5-Brent Marks [1]; 4. 83-Aaron Reutzel [5]; 5. 2-David Gravel [3]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 26-Cory Eliason [2]; 2. 33M-Mason Daniel [1]; 3. 12N-Joey Saldana [6]; 4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [3]; 5. 3C-Cale Conley [4]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [5]; 7. 21S-Carson Short [9]; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [10]; 9. 15B-Zach Hampton [8]; 10. 2C-Wayne Johnson [7]; 11. 11C-Joe Conway [12]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart [13]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [4]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet [5]; 4. 2-David Gravel [10]; 5. 5-Brent Marks [6]; 6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [12]; 7. 41-Carson Macedo [16]; 8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [1]; 9. 48-Danny Dietrich [17]; 10. 26-Cory Eliason [21]; 11. 101-Kerry Madsen [20]; 12. 83-Aaron Reutzel [8]; 13. 9-Kasey Kahne [15]; 14. 21-Brian Brown [2]; 15. 1A-Jacob Allen [18]; 16. 39M-Anthony Macri [19]; 17. 19-Parker Price-Miller [14]; 18. 33M-Mason Daniel [22]; 19. 11-Ian Madsen [11]; 20. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [24]; 21. 18-Gio Scelzi [7]; 22. 11K-Kraig Kinser [9]; 23. 12N-Joey Saldana [23]; 24. 7S-Jason Sides [3] Lap Leaders: Brian Brown (1-6), Brad Sweet (7-12), Donny Schatz (13-22), Logan Schuchart (23-25)

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Standings:

**Southern Tour events do not accumulate points.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.