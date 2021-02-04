USMTS Texas Spring Nationals February 26-27

The biggest, boldest and richest season in the 22-year history of the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s lights the fuse February 26-27, at the 11th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals.

The undisputed heavyweight champions of dirt modified racing will make first contact with the clay on Thursday, February 25, when the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, hosts an open practice prior to the season-opening battle on Friday night.

Twenty-four hours later, the sport’s best of the best invade Jim Moon’s Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas, for the second $10,000-to-win event in as many nights.

The USMTS competitors have banged wheels six times at the RPM Speedway, including four times last fall. After a rain-out in 2012, Johnny Scott won the series debut here in 2013 with Rodney Sanders grabbing the win when the USMTS returned 79 days later.

Dereck Ramirez garnered the win last September before the series returned for the three-night season finale in November. That event produced first-time winners Jack Sartain and Brandon Sheppard on Thursday and Friday with Sheppard backing up his victory with a second straight on Saturday night.

Conversely, one of the first shows of the pandemic-stricken 2020 campaign was a first-ever visit to the Big O Speedway. On opening night, Bo Day pocketed his first USMTS winner’s paycheck while Hunter Marriott got the job done the following night.

On the heels of the most volatile year in more than a century, officials from the United States Modified Touring Series announced the 2021 schedule last month with 36 nights of racing on the calendar.

More than $1 million in prize money is earmarked for those shows with the main event winners set to take home more than $300,000 of that amount.

Twenty-six of the 36 races will pay at least $10,000 to win. The other ten carry a $5,000 top prize.

As if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top 10 finishers in the final points standings. A paycheck for a record $70,000 is reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

Along the grueling dirt road that has produced just seven different USMTS National Champions in the previous 22 seasons, fans and drivers will visit legendary facilities hosting longtime USMTS classics, new and exciting venues, inaugural events and some tracks returning after a multi-year absence.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s 2021 Schedule:

Fri Feb 26 – RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas, 11th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals ($10,000 to win)

Sat Feb 27 – Big O Speedway, Ennis, Texas, 11th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals ($10,000 to win)

Fri Mar 26 – Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., King of America X powered by Summit ($5,000 to win)

Sat Mar 27 – Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., King of America X powered by Summit ($10,000 to win)

Fri Apr 2 – 34 Raceway, Burlington, Iowa, Inaugural USMTS vs. UMP Spring Challenge ($5,000 to win)

Sat Apr 3 – 34 Raceway, Burlington, Iowa, Inaugural USMTS vs. UMP Spring Challenge ($10,000 to win)

Fri Apr 23 – Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La., 9th Annual USMTS Cajun Clash ($10,000 to win)

Sat Apr 24 – Superbowl Speedway, Greenville, Texas, 3rd Annual USMTS North Texas Nationals ($10,000 to win)

Fri May 14 – Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 7th Annual USMTS Spring Sizzler ($10,000 to win)

Sat May 15 – Tri-State Speedway, Pocola, Okla., 7th Annual USMTS Juggernaut ($10,000 to win)

Fri May 28 – Rapid Speedway, Rock Rapids, Iowa, 13th Annual USMTS Rapid Rumble ($10,000 to win)

Sat May 29 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 18th Annual USMTS Southern MN Spring Challenge ($10,000 to win)

Sun May 30 – Upper Iowa Speedway, Decorah, Iowa, 13th Annual USMTS Nordic Nationals ($10,000 to win)

Fri Jun 4 – Park Jefferson Speedway, North Sioux City, S.D., 9th Annual USMTS River City Rumble ($10,000 to win)

Sat Jun 5 – Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa, 15th Annual USMTS Webster City Wrangler ($10,000 to win)

Thu Jun 17 – Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis., 22nd Annual Masters ($5,000 to win)

Fri Jun 18 – Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis., 22nd Annual Masters ($5,000 to win)

Sat Jun 19 – Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis., 22nd Annual Masters ($10,000 to win)

Wed Jul 14 – Casino Speedway, Watertown, S.D., 11th Annual USMTS Summer Slam ($5,000 to win)

Fri Jul 16 – Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn., Inaugural Mod Wars ($5,000 to win)

Sat Jul 17 – Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn., Inaugural Mod Wars ($10,000 to win)

Sun Jul 18 – Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa, 2nd Annual Mod Mania ($5,000 to win)

Thu Aug 5 – 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan., 10th Annual Sunflower State Showdown ($10,000 to win)

Fri Aug 6 – Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., 15th Annual Summer Fling @ The Bullring ($10,000 to win)

Sat Aug 7 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo., 12th Annual Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout presented by Foley Equipment ($10,000 to win)

Thu Aug 19 – Dallas County Speedway, Urbana, Mo., 3rd Annual USMTS Bullring Bash ($5,000 to win)

Fri Aug 20 – Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., Inaugural USMTS Event ($5,000 to win)

Sat Aug 21 – Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., Inaugural USMTS Event ($10,000 to win)

Fri Sep 3 – Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis., 8th Annual USMTS End of Summer Bash ($10,000 to win)

Sat Sep 4 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 16th Annual USMTS Labor Day Duel ($10,000 to win)

Sun Sep 5 – Fayette County Speedway, West Union, Iowa, 9th Annual USMTS War in West Union ($10,000 to win)

Fri Sep 24 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 23rd Annual USMTS Featherlite Fall Jamboree ($5,000 to win)

Sat Sep 25 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 23rd Annual USMTS Featherlite Fall Jamboree ($10,000 to win)

Thu Oct 28 – Tri-State Speedway, Pocola, Okla., Inaugural King of the Ring ($10,000 to win)

Fri Oct 29 – Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 6th Annual USMTS Grant Junghans Memorial ($10,002 to win)

Sat Oct 30 – 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan., 2nd Annual USMTS Modified Spooktacular ($10,030 to win)

