Rain Claims USAC Midget Opener, Resumes Saturday with Double Features in Ocala

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Ocala, Florida (February 5, 2021)………Friday night’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season opener was pre-empted by rain with 13 of 30 laps completed in the feature at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla., the kickoff to Winter Dirt Games XII.

Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) was leading at the time of the stoppage ahead of Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.), Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.), Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) and Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) in the top-five. Kofoid led all 13 laps run thus far after starting from the outside of the front row.

Friday night’s feature will resume with the final 17 laps on Saturday, February 6, in a program that starts at 2pm ET. It begins with hot laps, followed by qualifying, then the completion of Friday night’s feature. The program will then move back into Saturday night’s events with heat races, a semi-feature and conclude with a 30-lap feature.

The events on Saturday can be watched live on FloRacing.

—————————————

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACEE RESULTS: February 4, 2021 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XII – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING RESULTS: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5, Petry-14.037; 2. Jason McDougal, 4, Dalby-14.089; 3. Tanner Thorson, 88, Dave Mac-14.133; 4. Chris Windom, 89, CB-14.157; 5. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-14.234; 6. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-14.250; 7. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-14.259; 8. Logan Seavey, 25, Malloy-14.263; 9. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.271; 10. Daison Pursley, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.321; 11. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.400; 12. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.446; 13. Tanner Carrick, 98K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.457; 14. Jake Neuman, 3N, Neuman-14.497; 15. Steve Buckwalter, 25B, Buckwalter-14.508; 16. Chase Elliott, 84, CB-14.534; 17. Bryant Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.582; 18. Chase Randall, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.629; 19. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-14.645; 20. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-14.696; 21. Sam Johnson, 72J, SJR-14.702; 22. Noah Gass, 20G, Gass-14.722; 23. Max McLaughlin, z8, Bundy Built-14.735; 24. Kade Morton, 8m, Morton-14.773; 25. Andrew Felker, 57A, RAB-14.811; 26. Hayden Reinbold, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-14.945; 27. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Dave Mac-15.044; 28. Emilio Hoover, 21K, Ripper-15.126; 29. Daniel Robinson, 57K, RAB-15.198; 30. Michael Magic, 4m, Magic-15.642; 31. Oliver Akard, 41, OMR-15.742; 32. Austin Barnhill, 17B, SJR-16.168; 33. Trey Gropp, 21KS, Ripper-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Sam Johnson, 2. Bryant Wiedeman, 3. Buddy Kofoid, 4. Thomas Meseraull, 5. Kevin Thomas Jr., 6. Tanner Carrick, 7. Andrew Felker, 8. Daniel Robinson. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Daison Pursley, 2. Chase Randall, 3. Jake Neuman, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Jason McDougal, 6. Noah Gass, 7. Michael Magic, 8. Hayden Reinbold. 1:56.296

INDY METAL FINISHING THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Max McLaughlin, 2. Tanner Thorson, 3. Cannon McIntosh, 4. Steve Buckwalter, 5. Emerson Axsom, 6. Brenham Crouch, 7. Taylor Reimer, 8. Oliver Akard. 1:58.603

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Chris Windom, 2. Kade Morton, 3. Ethan Mitchell, 4. Kaylee Bryson, 5. Logan Seavey, 6. Chase Elliott, 7. Austin Barnhill, 8. Emilio Hoover. 2:00.647

SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Jason McDougal, 2. Emerson Axsom, 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Tanner Carrick, 5. Chase Elliott, 6. Brenham Crouch, 7. Andrew Felker, 8. Hayden Reinbold, 9. Trey Gropp, 10. Taylor Reimer, 11. Emilio Hoover, 12. Austin Barnhill, 13. Daniel Robinson, 14. Oliver Akard, 15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 16. Michael Magic, 17. Noah Gass.

FEATURE: (running order after 13 of 30 laps completed, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (2), 2. Daison Pursley (1), 3. Tanner Thorson (6), 4. Chris Windom (5), 5. Thomas Meseraull (4), 6. Justin Grant (3), 7. Emerson Axsom (10), 8. Jake Neuman (15), 9. Logan Seavey (11), 10. Jason McDougal (9), 11. Tanner Carrick (14), 12. Kaylee Bryson (13), 13. Steve Buckwalter (16), 14. Brenham Crouch (12), 15. Cannon McIntosh (20), 16. Bryant Wiedeman (18), 17. Ethan Mitchell (21), 18. Chase Elliott (17), 19. Kade Morton (22), 20. Chase Randall (19), 21. Max McLaughlin (8), 22. Sam Johnson (7). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-13 Buddy Kofoid.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: February 6, 2021 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XII – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Kevin Thomas Jr.

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Sam Johnson

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Daison Pursley

Indy Metal Finishing Third Heat Winner: Max McLaughlin

Indy Race Parts Fourth Heat Winner: Chris Windom

ProSource Hard Work Award: Kade Morton