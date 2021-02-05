Sheppard Wraps Up Lucas Oil Speedweeks at Ocala



Prepares for DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (02/05/21) – Brandon Sheppard and the Rocket1 Racing team wrapped up the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Florida Speedweeks slate with a doubleheader at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala.

Sheppard drove the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis to Top-10 finish in the national tour’s Speedweeks finale on Tuesday.

In the opening round on Monday, Brandon started the night by posting the fifth fastest lap in his qualifying group. Following a second-place finish in his heat race, Sheppard was locked into the fifth starting position on the feature grid.

After being collected in a melee on a lap 13 restart and sent to the tail of the field, Sheppard marched forward to record a 14th place finish in the final rundown.

The following night, Brandon followed up the third quickest lap in his time trial group by claiming the fourth and final transfer spot in his heat race. Advancing four spots in the 40-lap affair, Sheppard crossed the finish line in ninth.

For complete results from these events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

Next week – February 8-13 – Rocket1 Racing will enter the 50th Annual DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. On Monday and Tuesday, the programs will be headlined by $7,000-to-win, DIRTcar features. Wednesday through Saturday’s races will each feature a $10,000-to-win program with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series.

For more information on the events, please visit www.DIRTcarNationals.com.

