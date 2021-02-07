Home Sprint Car & Midget News Skagit Speedway creates marquee three-day Skagit Nationals with $175K total purse

Skagit Speedway creates marquee three-day Skagit Nationals with $175K total purse

Sprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News

The World of Outlaws event will run Sept. 3-5 with Sunday’s event paying $25K to win

BURLINGTON, WA – Feb. 7, 2021 – In a season where the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series sees the return of several big-paying events, Skagit Speedway is set to add its name to that list with the Skagit Nationals.

The three-day event, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, will have a $175,000 purse in total with Friday and Saturday’s events paying $10,000-to-win and Sunday’s event paying $25,000-to-win. All three nights will also pay $1,000-to-start.

“The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars are going through an exciting growth and we want to be a part of that,” said Steve Beitler, promoter at Skagit Speedway. “The Skagit Nationals is a new important marquee event for us and I’m proud to partner with World of Outlaws for it. We’re excited to kick off the Fall West Coast Swing for the Series with an impressive payout on the line for the drivers.”

The World of Outlaws has run 38 events at the 3/8-mile track since the birth of the Series in 1978. This year will be the first time since 1995 that the Series has run a triple-header at the track. Rising star Logan Schuchart swept the last double-header event in 2019, putting on a thrilling show for fans against the best Sprint Car drivers in the world.

One of the stoutest fields in Series history will be in attendance at the September event with drivers like Schuchart, two-time Series champion Brad Sweet, 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, 2019 Knoxville Nationals champion David Gravel, three-time All Star Circuit of Champions titleholder Aaron Reutzel, Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing driver Sheldon Haudenschild and 2019 Rookie of the Year Carson Macedo.

Tickets for the event will be available at a later date on WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. World of Outlaws STP Sprint Cars at a Glance: Skagit Speedway
  2. Schatz Scores Skagit Sweep of the Monster Energy Meltdown
  3. Batesville Motor Speedway’s Bad Boy 98 Boosted to over $150,000 in Total Purse with New Event Format and NDRL Sanctioning in 2014
  4. Swindell Dominates World of Outlaws STP Sprint Cars at Skagit
  5. Jacobson Wins One for the Locals at Rowdy Skagit Speedway
  6. Sunshine Nationals, DIRTcar Nationals 2022 dates set for action-packed Florida openers
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleMark Smith battles to USCS Snow-Free Winternationals Finale win at Hendry County on Saturday
Next articleNick Hoffman & Steve Arpin take DIRTcar UMP Modified wins at Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals!

Related articles

Mark Smith battles to USCS Snow-Free Winternationals Finale win at Hendry County on Saturday

Florida jdearing - 0
  Clewiston, Florida - February 6, 2021 - Mark Smith from Sunbury,, PA battled from his 4th place starting position to his first 2021 trip...
Read more

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Bubba Raceway Park’s USAC National Midgets – 2/6/21

Bubba Raceway Park jdearing - 0
Photos by Jim DenHamer
Read more

Worth the Wait: Kofoid Wins Rain-Delayed USAC Midget Opener at Ocala

Bubba Raceway Park jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Ocala, Florida (February 5 & 6, 2021).........Buddy Kofoid held the race lead of the 2021 USAC NOS Energy Drink...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. World of Outlaws STP Sprint Cars at a Glance: Skagit Speedway
  2. Schatz Scores Skagit Sweep of the Monster Energy Meltdown
  3. Batesville Motor Speedway’s Bad Boy 98 Boosted to over $150,000 in Total Purse with New Event Format and NDRL Sanctioning in 2014
  4. Swindell Dominates World of Outlaws STP Sprint Cars at Skagit
  5. Jacobson Wins One for the Locals at Rowdy Skagit Speedway
  6. Sunshine Nationals, DIRTcar Nationals 2022 dates set for action-packed Florida openers

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: