Dangerously cold weekend forces Southern Thaw cancellation

FORT WORTH—USRA officials and track promoters for the inaugural B&B Chassis USRA Southern Thaw presented by American Racer have announced that this year’s mini-series has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

“I want to race as bad as anybody else, but with the temperatures in North Texas this week you’d have to be nuts,” said USRA President Todd Staley who had plans to compete in the USRA Stock Car division this week. “It’s going to be so cold that it would be flat out dangerous at night out in the wind.

“Ain’t nothing going to thaw this week.”

Officials made it clear that this race is here to stay and have also unveiled the first two nights of the 2022 Southern Thaw will take place Friday and Saturday, February 4-5, at the RPM Speedway in Crandall. A practice on Thursday night, February 3, will get the party started.

Competitors in the USRA Limited Mod, Sunoco Factory Stock and USRA Tuner divisions can apply their entry fees toward next weekend’s events at the RPM Speedway and Big O Speedway in Ennis when the USMTS Modifieds invade on Friday and Saturday, February 26-27, for their season opener.

Those not attending can have their entry fees refunded in full.

For more information about the B&B Chassis USRA Southern Thaw presented by American Racer, visit southernthaw.com or the event’s Facebook page.

Visit usraracing.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USRA news delivered to your inbox.