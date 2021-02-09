Former Lucas Oil Speedway GM Dan Robinson promoted to Lucas Oil Vice President of Motorsports Operations

WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 9, 2021) – Dan Robinson has been promoted to an expanded role within Lucas Oil’s Motorsports Division, which includes Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland.

As Vice President of Motorsports Operations, Robinson will be responsible for all operational aspects of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League and the Lucas Oil MLRA along with Lucas Oil Speedway. His duties will include financial performance, operations, marketing, sponsorships, staffing, human resources, safety, scheduling and event planning.

“Dan’s knowledge and experience of the grassroots motorsports industry will help us build on what is an integral part of our marketing strategy,” said Morgan Lucas. “Dan has earned this role with what he has accomplished in Wheatland and we are proud to have him leading our motorsports promotional efforts.”

Robinson – Lucas Oil Director of Racing Operations since 2018 and before that General Manager of Lucas Oil Speedway since 2009 – has overseen the growth of Lucas Oil Speedway into one of the country’s premier motorsports multiplexes, and most recently helped raise the profile of both the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League and Lucas Oil MLRA.

Among Robinson’s awards are the 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 Great Plains Region Auto Racing Promoter of the Year and 2015 Innovator of the Year at the Race Track Business Conference in Indianapolis. In February 2017, he received the 41st Auto Racing Promoter of the Year Award, sponsored by Racing Promotion Monthly and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Lucas Oil Speedway’s signature event, the Show-Me 100 was named the 2015 Most

Outstanding Short Track Event by Racing Promotion Monthly.

“I’ve been blessed to work with a tremendous team at Lucas Oil Speedway since 2009 and to have accomplished so much, with everyone working together,” said Robinson. “From employees to drivers, fans and sponsors, I’ve made lifelong friends and memories that will stay with me forever. It’s exciting to accept a new challenge as Vice President of Motorsports Operations for a great American company that truly loves motorsports on every level, from grassroots racing to national-touring series.”

Robinson and wife Dee Ann have two children, daughter Denae and son Dylan. Robinson will work out of his home office in Bolivar and said he still looks forward to spending some race nights at Lucas Oil Speedway, though there will be more travel involved in his new role.

Lucas Oil also announced that Katie Lucas has been named the Vice President of Strategy and Philanthropy and Megan Burakiewicz is now the Director of People Operations.

These new appointments will help further amplify Lucas Oil’s dynamic business model. From its cornerstone oil and lubricant division to its influential contributions to the world of motorsports and its growing philanthropic efforts, Lucas Oil’s success is a direct result of its commitment to both its employees and its contributions to the various industries it is a part of.

Lucas Oil Speedway season coming: The 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season is set to begin March 27 with an Open Test & Tune. The Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series Spring Opener Presented by Benne Media is set for April 3 with the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models in the spotlight with a $1,000-to-win main event sponsored by HICKAMO Country Store.

The Weekly Racing Series includes 14 events, from opening night through the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship on Aug. 28 crowns division champions. Competing classes include Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager