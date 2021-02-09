Home Sprint Car & Midget News World of Outlaws at Dixie & Talladega Cancelled This Weekend

World of Outlaws at Dixie & Talladega Cancelled This Weekend

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News

Frigid Temperatures & Expected Rain Take Away Georgia & Alabama Events

WOODSTOCK, GA – Feb. 9, 2021 – With excessive precipitation and frigid temperatures in the forecast, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series officials have made the call to cancel this weekend’s events at Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, GA on Friday, February 12 and Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, AL on Saturday, February 13.

Fans who purchased tickets in advance of either event will receive an automatic credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account, or they can request a REFUND HERE within 30 days.

The Dirty South Swing will now be delayed by one week with the The Greatest Show on Dirt scheduled to run at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS on Friday, February 19 and The Rev in Monroe, LA on Saturday, February 20.

BUY TICKETS to Magnolia (2/19)
BUY TICKETS to The Rev (2/20)

