Feature:
1. Kyle Strickler
2. Hudson O’Neal
3. Ricky Thornton, Jr.
4. Jimmy Owens
5. Brian Shirley
6. Tyler Bruening
7. Ross Bailes
8. Ryan Gustin
9. Ricky Weiss
10. Josh Richards
11. Scott Bloomquist
12. Tony Jackson, Jr.
13. Rick Eckert
14. Boom Briggs
15. Kyle Bronson
16. Ross Robinson
17. Dan Stone
18. Cade Dillard
19. Darrell Lanigan
20. Brandon Sheppard
21. Dennis Erb, Jr.
22. John Baker
23. Mike Norris
24. Chase Junghans
25. Shane Clanton
26. Blake Spencer
27. Ashton Winger
28. David Breazeale
29. Ryan Scott
30. Bobby Pierce
31. Devin Moran
32. Brandon Overton
33. Tim McCreadie
Kyle Strickler takes World of Outlaw Late Model DIRTcar Nationals opener at Volusia Speedway Park!
