Dennis Erb, Jr. Emerges from Florida Fifth in Outlaws Points; Clarksville Up Next!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing recently wrapped up their “Speedweeks 2021” journey, which saw them enter sixteen high-profile shows at four different facilities in the Sunshine State from January 14-February 13. Against high car counts and stout fields each night, Dennis Erb, Jr. was able to rack up a trio of top ten finishes during his stint in Florida. Fortunately for Dennis, who is running full-time once again with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series in 2021, each of those top ten runs took place in series events at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida. Dennis emerged from “Speedweeks” fifth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings – only 78 markers behind leader Kyle Strickler.

His best effort so far in 2021 came last Thursday, February 11 in a $10,000 to win World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series shootout at Volusia Speedway Park that was finished in the wee hours of the morning following a rain delay. Dennis qualified fourteenth fastest in Group B during the time trial session before placing fourth in his heat race. After picking up a victory in his B-Main, Dennis steered past sixteen competitors during the 40-lapper to land an impressive fifth place performance behind only race winner Devin Moran, Bobby Pierce, Dale McDowell, and Kyle Strickler!

The other top ten showings for the Carpentersville, Illinois driver at Volusia took place in the ‘Sunshine Nationals’ opener back on January 14 and in round five of the ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ on Friday, February 12. Dennis rolled off from the outside of fifth row in his 40-lap season lid lifter before methodically working his way forward and eventually placing sixth at the checkers behind only $10,000 victor Kyle Bronson, Cade Dillard, Kyle Strickler, Rick Eckert, and David Breazeale. At VSP last Friday evening, Dennis started the 40-lap, $10,000 to win headliner from the outside of the fifth row and battled hard for a top five spot before settling in the seventh finishing position.

You can read a full race-by-race recap from Volusia Speedway Park, All-Tech Raceway, East Bay Raceway Park, and Bubba Raceway Park by logging onto www.DennisErb.com.

The #28 team is scheduled to take the upcoming February 19-20 weekend off from racing action, but will jump right back into competition on February 26-27 in the Volunteer State. Dennis will make a visit to Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee next weekend to compete in the annual running of the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic.’ The DIRTcar Super Late Models will do battle at Clarksville on Friday night for a $3,000 paycheck, while a $5,000 top prize will be on the line on Saturday evening. Dennis is a multiple-time winner in the early-season special and will be looking to add another unique toilet bowl trophy to his collection! Additional information can be found online by clicking on www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

