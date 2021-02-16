Riggs Motorsports Looks Ahead to Toilet Bowl Classic on Heels of Speedweeks

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The Riggs Motorsports team is still rebuilding and refreshing their equipment from an action-packed “Speedweeks,” but plan to be ready for an all-out assault on the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ on February 26-27 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee! Both Tanner English and Jason Riggs will be in DIRTcar Super Late Model action, as a $3,000 payday will be up for grabs on Friday night prior to the $5,000 to win grand finale on Saturday. Tanner, who recently announced that he and his wife Mallorie will be having a baby girl in August, claimed the $3,000 top prize in last year’s ‘Toilet Bowl Classic’ weekend opener and will be gunning for the unique toilet bowl trophy again this year.

In addition to Tanner and Jason unloading their potent Super Late Models, teammate Jack Riggs is also slated to lift the lid to his own 2021 season during the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic.’ Competing in the Crate Racin’ USA 604 Crate Late Model division, Jack will compete in Friday’s preliminary events before chasing the $4,000 paycheck in the feature event on Saturday evening. More information concerning the lucrative weekend in the Volunteer State can be viewed online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

Riggs Motorsports was busy to start their 2021 campaign with the ultra-competitive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in nine high-profile shows in Florida from January 23-February 2. Tanner transferred into each of the nine feature events held at All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville, East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, and Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala while racking up one Top Five finish and four Top Ten performances. The Benton, Kentucky ace emerged eleventh in the latest version of the heated LOLMDS point standings – but only 65 markers out of the top five.

Tanner’s best effort during “Speedweeks” came in his finale on Tuesday, February 2 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida. Tanner clicked off the fifth quickest lap in Group A during Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series qualifying before placing second in his loaded heat race. The 2020 Rookie of the Year then rolled off from the inside of the third row in the 40-lapper and drove up to the third spot to land on the podium behind only $10,000 victor Shane Clanton and runner-up Bobby Pierce!

He also posted finishes of sixth and eighth during the ‘Winternationals’ at East Bay Raceway Park, while Tanner also wound up ninth in the first of two races at Bubba Raceway Park. Jason, on the other hand, entered all six ‘Winternationals’ programs at the “Clay by the Bay” and showed speed throughout the week, but came up just shy of putting his #81 machine into a feature event at the Tampa-area oval. You can read a full race-by-race recap from “Speedweeks” by pointing your web browser to www.RiggsMotorsports81.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com