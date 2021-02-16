Home Open Wheel Modified News Big Block Modifieds WORLD OF OUTLAWS BRISTOL BASH, THROWDOWN TO BE INVITE-ONLY FOR DRIVERS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS BRISTOL BASH, THROWDOWN TO BE INVITE-ONLY FOR DRIVERS

The World of Outlaws Bash and Throwdown at Bristol Motor Speedway in April will be invite-only for drivers looking to compete in any of the four divisions.

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will make their debut at Thunder Valley on April 8-10, while the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Series will make its return to the track for the first time since 2001, joined by the Super DIRTcar Series, on April 22-24.

Invites will be sent out by each series director.

The Bash and Throwdown will hold practice sessions on Thursday night and then full race programs on Friday and Saturday.

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds: $5,000-to-win on Friday/$10,000-to-win on Saturday
Super DIRTcar Series: $10,000-to-win on Friday/$10,000-to-win on Saturday
World of Outlaws Late Models: $10,000-to-win on Friday/$25,000-to-win on Saturday
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars: $10,000-to-win on Friday/$25,000-to-win on Saturday

Tickets for the event are on sale now at BristolMotorSpeedway.com. Prices for both World of Outlaws weekends of racing at Bristol include: $30 Thursday; $40 Friday and Saturday; $80 weekend; an upgrade ticket for pit access is $15.  Pit passes are $35 for Thursday; $45 on Friday and Saturday and a $90 weekend pit pass. Kids (6-12) tickets are $5 for each day and $10 for the weekend combo ticket. Kids 5 and under are free. Kids (6-12) pit passes are $25 and the kids (6-12) combo pass is $40. Kids 5 and under pit passes are free.

To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, Bristol is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend. The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.

See below for the full schedule of events for the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash and World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown:

World Of Outlaws Bristol Bash Fan Schedule
Wednesday, April 7th, 2021
Noon – 5:00 PM Team Load-In And Event Credentials Opens
Noon Competitor Pit Pass Sales Open (Gate 9 or South Credential Booth)
Thursday, April 8th, 2021
Time
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Team Load-In And Event Credentials Opens
10:00 AM Competitor Pit Pass Sales Open (Gate 9 or South Credential Booth)
2:00 PM Parking Lots Open (Coming In The Dragway Entrance)
5:00 PM Spectator Ticket Booths Open
5:00 PM Grandstand Gates Open (Gates 13, 15, 1)
6:00 PM Practice Begins
World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Practice Sessions
DIRTcar UMP Modified Practice Sessions
9:00 PM Practice Concludes (Tentatively)
Friday, April 9th, 2021
Time
2:00 PM Event Credentials Opens
2:00 PM Competitor Pit Pass Sales Open (Gate 9 or South Credential Booth)
2:00 PM Parking Lots Open
4:00 PM Spectator Ticket Booths Open
4:00 PM Grandstand Gates Open (Gates 13, 15, 1)
4:30 PM Drivers Meetings
5:00 PM World Of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Hot Laps
5:30 PM DIRTcar UMP Modified Hot Laps
5:50 PM World Of Outlaws Qualifying
6:20 PM DIRTcar UMP Modified Qualifying
6:50 PM Opening Ceremonies
World Of Outlaws Drydene Heat Races
DIRTcar UMP Modified Heat Races
World Of Outlaws  Redraw
DIRTcar UMP Modified Redraw
World Of Outlaws  Last Chance Showdowns
DIRTcar UMP Modified Last Chance Showdowns
World Of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Feature (40 Laps, $10,000-To-Win)
DIRTcar UMP Modified Feature (20 Laps, $5,000-To-Win)
10:30 PM Racing Concludes (Tentatively)
Saturday, April 10th, 2021
Time
1:00 PM Parking Lots Open
2:00 PM Event Credentials Opens
2:00 PM Competitor Pit Pass Sales Open (Gate 9 or South Credential Booth)
4:00 PM Spectator Ticket Booths Open
4:00 PM Grandstand Gates Open (Gates 13, 15, 1)
5:00 PM Drivers Meetings
5:30 PM World Of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Hot Laps
6:00 PM DIRTcar UMP Modified Hot Laps/Qualifying
6:20 PM World of Outlaws  Qualifying
6:50 PM Opening Ceremonies
World Of Outlaws Drydene Heat Races
DIRTcar UMP Modified Heat Races
World of Outlaws Redraw
DIRTcar UMP Modified Redraw
World Of Outlaws Last Chance Showdowns
DIRTcar UMP Modified Last Chance Showdowns
World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Feature (40 Laps, $25,000-To-Win)
DIRTcar UMP Modified Feature (20 Laps, $10,000-To-Win)
10:30 PM Racing Concludes (Tentatively)

 

World Of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown Fan Schedule
Wednesday, April 21st, 2021
Time
Noon – 5:00 PM Team Load-In And Credentials Open
Noon Competitor Pit Pass Sales (Gate 9 or South Credential Area)
Thursday, April 22nd, 2021
Time
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Team Load-In And Credentials Open
10:00 AM Competitor Pit Pass Sales (Gate 9 or South Credential Area)
2:00 PM Parking Lots Open (Coming In Dragway Entrance)
5:00 PM Spectator Ticket Booths Open
5:00 PM Grandstand Gates Open (Gates 13, 15, 1)
6:00 PM Practice Sessions Begin
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Practice Sessions
Super Dirt Series Big Block Modified Practice Sessions
9:00 PM Practice Concludes (Tentatively)
Friday, April 23rd, 2021
Time
2:00 PM Event Credentials Opens
2:00 PM Competitor Pit Pass Sales (Gate 9 or South Credential Area)
2:00 PM Parking Lots Open (Coming In Dragway Entrance)
4:00 PM Spectator Ticket Booths Open
4:00 PM Grandstand Gates Open (Gates 13, 15, 1)
4:30 PM Driver’s Meetings
5:00 PM World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Push For Heat
5:20 PM World of Outlaws Hot Laps
5:45 PM World of Outlaws Qualifying
6:10 PM Super Dirt Series Big Block Modified Hot Laps
6:30 PM Super Dirt Series Group Qualifying
6:50 PM Opening Ceremonies
World of Outlaws Drydene Heat Races
World of Outlaws DIRTvision Fast Pass Dash Draw
Super Dirt Series Heat Races
Super Dirt Series Redraw
World of Outlaws C-Main
World of Outlaws DIRTvision Fast Pass Dash
World of Outlaws Last Chance Showdown
Super Dirt Series Last Chance Showdowns
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Feature (25 Laps, $10,000-To-Win)
Super Dirt Series Big Block Modified Feature (40 Laps, $10,000-To-Win)
Saturday, April 24th
Time
1:00 PM Parking Lots Open (Coming In Dragway Entrance)
2:00 PM Event Credentials Opens
2:00 PM Competitor Pit Pass Sales (Gate 9 or South Credential Area)
4:00 PM Spectator Ticket Booths Open
4:00 PM Grandstand Gates Open (Gates 13, 15, 1)
4:30 PM Driver’s Meetings
5:00 PM World Of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Push For Heat
5:20 PM World Of Outlaws Hot Laps
5:45 PM World Of Outlaws Qualifying
6:10 PM Super Dirt Series Big Block Modified Hot Laps
6:30 PM Super Dirt Series Group Qualifying
6:50 PM Opening Ceremonies
World of Outlaws Drydene Heat Races
World of Outlaws DIRTvision Fast Pass Dash Draw
Super Dirt Series Heat Races
Super Dirt Series Modified Redraw
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car C-Main
World of Outlaws DIRTvision Fast Pass Dash
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Last Chance Showdown
Super Dirt Series Big Block Modified Last Chance Showdowns
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Feature (25 Laps, $25,000-To-Win)
Super Dirt Series+A1:B67 Big Block Modified Feature (40 Laps, $10,000-To-Win)
