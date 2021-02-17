COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Welcomes FloRacing and Dirt Track Bank

Conway, Arkansas (02/17/21) – Less than three weeks remain until the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil kicks off their 2021 campaign.

The fifteenth CCSDS season opens for the second-straight year with the Ronny Adams Memorial at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway. The doubleheader is set for March 5-6 with a $3,000 top prize posted for Friday’s opener and a $7,000 winner’s check for Saturday’s finale. For more information on the facility, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com.

As the season opener draws near, the tour is proud to not only announce that all 2020 marketing partners have returned to support the series in 2021, but that a pair of new partners have also come on board as well.

The CCSDS proudly welcomes FloRacing and Dirt Track Bank to their valued list of series’ sponsors.

“As a series, we couldn’t be more thankful to have such incredible support from so many great marketing partners. Adding FloRacing and Dirt Track Bank to that list, allows us to provide even more exposure and posted prizes to our great racers,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan noted. “It’s been a very busy off-season for us, and we are chomping at the bit to get the new racing season underway at Boothill Speedway on March 5-6.”

One of the industry’s fastest-growing, dedicated motorsports platforms, FloSports continues to consolidate the best of grassroots dirt track racing onto one digital destination. FloRacing has experienced a 450% growth in subscribers since January 2020, demonstrating the viability of this category to the future of motorsports streaming. The company will broadcast at least 10 CCSDS events live on their platform in 2021.

For more information, please visit www.FloRacing.com.

Based in Malvern, Iowa, Dirt Track Bank caters to the specialized needs of all those involved in the dirt-track racing industry. The affiliate of Malvern Bank offers race fans the opportunity to make deposits with a firm that provides services such as loans for racers looking to purchase haulers or expand their motorsports businesses as it strives to fulfill its role as the Official Bank of Dirt Track Racing.

For more information on Dirt Track Bank, visit www.DirtTrack.Bank or call 712-624-8686.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series has also finalized their 2021 tire rule. Racers can run a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

