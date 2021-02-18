Macon Speedway Releases First Look At 2021 Season Schedule

(Macon, IL) The 76racing season at Macon Speedway is just under two months away and the track will again host some huge events in 2021. Everything from Super Late Models, Sprint Cars, and Midgets to Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hornets, and everything in between, the 1/5-mile dirt track in Central Illinois will again be Macon County’s go-to place for Saturday night entertainment.

The season all begins on Saturday, April 10 with opening night, featuring six of the track’s staple divisions. On track will be DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Hornets plus the first of 17 visits from the winged Micros. Macon’s other semi-regular division, the Sportsman, will be back on track one week later for their opener.

When it comes to marquee events, the high banked bullring has plenty with the first one coming on Saturday, April 24 when the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series comes to town. The highly popular tour brings some of the best Super Late Model drivers from all over the country to compete in one of the most exciting events anywhere.

The first of four visits from the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets will be on Saturday, May 8. The quick and nimble Midgets put on great shows at the track, guaranteed to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Other visits from POWRi will be June 19, July 31, and August 21.

Another tradition for Macon Speedway is the Memorial Day Twin 50’s for Super Late Models and Modifieds. Each class runs 50 lap features, with a handful of other divisions also in action.

For the first time in many years, the non-wing Sprint cars will have the opportunity to race at the track. The June 5 event, presented in part by J Smith and T Robertson, will be unsanctioned and a lot of fun for drivers and fans alike.

Saturday, July 3 will be a big one as well with the traditional Firecracker 40’s for the Pro Late Models and Topless Modifieds. In addition to plenty of racing, fans will be treated to a post race firework display to celebrate the holiday.

Just five days later, the Herald & Review 100 will be the talk of racing with the DIRTcar Summer National Super Late Models coming to town. The Thursday, July 8 event will also feature the DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals and Pro Modifieds.

For the winged Sprint car fans, mark your calendars for July 31 as the MOWA Sprint cars make their annual trip in an open wheel doubleheader with the POWRi Midgets. The combination show was first held in 2019 and had great reviews.

The Diane Bennett Memorial returns on Saturday, August 7 for a third straight season. Bennett was a longtime official at the track who passed away in 2015. Bennett’s family reached out a couple years ago about putting on a big race in her memory and the first two editions have been huge for the weekly divisions, paying out plenty of extra purse money throughout the fields.

The final month of the season will be highlighted by the 7th running of the KERBYSTRONG event. For the first four years, the event was held during the month of July with Super Late Models, Modifieds, and Sportsman running specials. Since then, the event has been moved to cooler weather and Macon’s Pro Late Model division now is part of one of the top races of the year. The event brings awareness to cancer screening and is in memory of former Macon Speedway champion, Kerby Damery.

Despite a late start in 2020, the track had a great season with average nightly car counts at 100+, the most in recent memory. Officials are hoping to carry that momentum into 2021 with an action packed season planned.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

2021 Macon Speedway Tentative Schedule

Sat-March 27-Test & Tune (12:00-4:00)-Open to all divisions

Sat-April 3-Test & Tune (12:00-4:00)-Open to all divisions

Sat-April 10-76th Season Opener/Driver-Sponsor Appreciation Photos & Autographs-CEFCU Kid’s Club

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SS, HOR, MIC

Sat-April 17-Pro Mods $1,000 To Win-Dollar Dog/$2 Beer Night + Spectator Drags

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR

Sat-April 24-LUCAS Oil Late Models 100/$1,000 To Win Modifieds + Pro Mods

SLM, MOD, PROMOD

Sat-May 1-CEFCU Kid’s Club

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR, MIC

Sat-May 8-POWRi Midgets & Micros

POWRi Midgets/Micros, PLM, MOD, HOR

Sat-May 15-95Q Armed Forces Night Featuring Free Admission For Active & Retired Military (Show ID)

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR, MIC

Sat-May 22-Kids Bike Giveaway

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR

Sat-May 29-Night Off To Prepare For Memorial Day Monday Special

Mon-May 31-Memorial Day Twin 50’s – SLM 50 laps/MOD 50 laps

SLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR, MIC

Sat-June 5-Non-Wing Sprints presented by J Smith & T Robertson + Ed Cain Hornet Challenge

Non-Wing Sprints, PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SS, HOR

Sat-June 12-Taylorville Night Featuring Power Wheels Demo Derby/CEFCU Kid’s Club

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, B10SS, HOR, MIC

Sat-June 19-Illinois POWRi Midget & Micro SPEEDWEEK

POWRi Midgets/Micros, PLM, SS

Sat-June 26-Bud Light Ladies Night ($5 Ladies Admission)

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR, MIC

Sat-July 3-Dynagraphics/95Q Firecracker 40’s-Pro Late Model & Topless Modified/FIREWORKS

B10PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SS, HOR, MIC

Thurs-July 8-Herald & Review 100 Featuring Summer Nationals Hell Tour

Summer Nationals Late Models, MOD, PROMOD

Sat-July 10-Fireman’s Ball & First Responders Night/Kids Racecar Rides-CEFCU Kids Club

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR, MIC

Sat-July 17-Church Night Featuring Faster Pastor Race

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, B10SS, HOR, MIC

Sat-July 24-Sportsman Topless 40 + Spectator Drags

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR

Sat-July 31-MOWA Sprint & POWRi Midget Doubleheader

MOWA, POWRi Midgets/Micros, PLM, PROMOD

Sat-Aug 7-Diane Bennett Memorial

B10PLM, MOD, PROMOD, B10SS, HOR, MIC

Sat-Aug 14-HART Non-Wing Micros

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SS, HOR, MIC

Sat-Aug 21-POWRi Midgets & Micros – Camfield Memorial

POWRi Midgets/Micros, MOD, PROMOD, HOR

Sat-Aug 28-Skeff Distributing Presents IMRA Midgets & Hornet World Championship/CEFCU Kid’s Club

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SS, HOR, IMRA Midgets, MIC

Sat-Sept 4-DuQuoin USAC/Modifieds (NO RACING)

Sat-Sept 11-98.1 Griz FM Night featuring Vintage Racing of Illinois & Hall Of Fame Drivers Night

VRI, PLM, MOD, PROMOD, B10SS, HOR, MIC

Sat-Sept 18-KERBYSTRONG Night featuring PLM, MOD, & SPORT Specials-CEFCU Kid’s Club

B10PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR

Sat-Sept 25-BRANDT Season Championship “Racing For The Cup” + Give Back To Fans

PLM, MOD, PROMOD, SPORT, SS, HOR