Pandemic forces West Coast Swing cancellation; Magnolia, The Rev rescheduled

CONCORD, NC – Feb. 17, 2021 – State and local restrictions, due to the pandemic, have forced the cancellation of the Spring West Coast Swing, providing new dates for Magnolia Motor Speedway and The Rev, along with soon-to-be-announced dates for new events.

With COVID-19 restrictions throughout the West Coast limiting the availability of fans at tracks, World of Outlaws officials were forced to cancel the entire West Coast Swing for the spring only – this includes:

-March 4 at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas

-March 12-13 at Arizona Speedway

-March 20 at Perris Auto Speedway

-March 21 at Santa Maria Raceway

-March 26-27 at Thunderbowl Raceway

-April 2 at Merced Speedway

-April 3 at Ocean Speedway

-April 9-10 at Vado Speedway Park

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to any of the West Coast events will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, you have 30 days to CLICK HERE to be taken to the refund request page.

Magnolia Motor Speedway and The Rev will replace the now-canceled Arizona Speedway doubleheader with Magnolia taking place on Friday, March 12, and The Rev taking place on Saturday, March 13.

If you already purchased tickets for Magnolia and The Rev, those tickets can be used for the new dates. If you are unable to make it to the rescheduled dates, you have 30 days to request a refund through this link CLICK HERE.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series 2021 season continues Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27, at Cotton Bowl Speedway for the Texas Two Step. You can get tickets to that event by clicking HERE.

New events, in place of the West Coast events – which will be announced soon – will take place after Cotton Bowl and bring the tour back to its original schedule with Lawton Speedway on Friday, April 16, and Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, April 17. You can get tickets for those events by clicking HERE.

