World Wide Technology Raceway partners with T-Mobile to recognize military personnel and first responders during the 2021 racing season

February 18, 2021, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, has partnered with T-Mobile, to recognize military personnel and first responders over the 2021 racing season. T-Mobile also will serve as presenting sponsor of WWTR’s new Kids Club.

The WWTR program, brought to you by T-Mobile, will offer free and discounted tickets to all first active military personnel and responders throughout the 2021 season. WWTR and T-Mobile also will recognize select military members and first responders at this year’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.

“We take great pride in our involvement with Scott Air Force Base and have included them as part of our event activities since the 2012 season,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “In addition, our pre-race salute to first responders during the 2020 INDYCAR Weekend included more than 150 participants from nearly 90 area agencies. We love to give back to the community and our free and discounted ticket program is our way of saying thanks to both first responders and military personnel who make our events possible.”

The WWTR Kids Club presented by T-Mobile will offer tickets, hot dogs and soda, special premiums and programs and discounts to children under 12 at the speedway’s 2021 INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA events. Membership cost is $25 for the first child and $20 for each additional youngster in the same family.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards. The 2021 season marks the 10th year of Francois’ ownership of the facility.