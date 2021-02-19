Details of Castrol FloRacing Night in America midweek Dirt Late Model series come into focus

AUSTIN, Texas (Feb. 19) — FloSports today announced additional details of the streaming platform’s first midweek motorsports series, Castrol FloRacing Night in America, that kicks off its 10-race schedule with a March 25 opener at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn.

Among the highlighted items released are the series’s $20,000-to-win championship prize from a points fund totaling $62,500; purse breakdowns for the $10,000-, $15,000- and $20,000-to-win events; and bonuses and incentives that include an appearance-money program that will provide extra cash for top performers.

Castrol FloRacing Night in America — the first motorsports racing event of this scale organized and produced by a streaming company — will run from March through October with races at 10 tracks in eight states. Each event will be streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing and also feature a new live studio show co-hosted by DirtonDirt.com’s Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger that includes commentary and expert analysis, social media integration via the FloSports app and special guests from the Dirt Late Model world.

Big money will be on the line throughout the series, with eight 40-lap, $10,000-to-win events boasting payouts of $39,950, one 50-lap, $15,000-to-win race (Sept. 14 at Illinois’s Fairbury Speedway) offering a total purse of $50,500 and a single 50-lap, $20,000-to-win affair (April 21 at Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio) paying out $59,750. Over $430,000 in purses are set to be distributed to competitors.

The year-end points fund of $62,500 — based on the completion of at least seven events — will be divided among the top-10 drivers in the final standings. A $20,000 check is earmarked for the champion, followed by $12,000 for the runner-up; $6,000 for third; $5,000 for fourth; $4,500 for fifth; $4,000 for sixth; $3,500 for seventh; $3,000 for eighth; $2,500 for ninth; and $2,000 for 10th.

Drivers’ best seven finishes will be counted to determine the championship points and racers will not be required to enter all of the events to be eligible for the points fund. Those who maintain perfect attendance, however, will receive a free entry beginning with the third event.

After the first event, the top eight drivers in the Castrol FloRacing Night in America points standings will receive $500 in show-up money at each race. In addition, the top two drivers in the points standings will be eligible for two free pit passes starting with the third series event.

Series officials also announced that at each event’s drivers’ meeting a blind draw will be conducted to award two entrants a free Hoosier tire and two other competitors $150 cash prizes.

The series’s weeknight schedule boasts events contested on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. After 411 opens the series with a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win feature as part of a program that also includes 602 and 604 Crate Late Models, it visits Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. (March 31); Tyler County Speedway in Middlebourne, W.Va. (April 15); Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio (April 21); Brownstown Speedway (Indiana) (May 12); Marshalltown Speedway (Iowa) (May 19); Florence Speedway in Union, Ky. (June 2); Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Sept 14); TriCounty Racetrack in Brasstown, N.C. (Oct. 7); and Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn. (Oct. 20).

Fairbury Speedway promoter Matt Curl will serve as race director and veteran driver and promoter Ray Cook will handle tech at each event. Announcers Ben Shelton and Dustin Jarrett will combine to call the action.

Any questions regarding the series and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

A series portal at FloRacing.com will soon be live with full series details, rules, and other pertinent information.

2021 Castrol FloRacing Night in America Points Fund ($62,500 total payout): 1)$20,000, 2)$12,000, 3)$6,000, 4)$5,000, 5)$4,500, 6)$4,000, 7)$3,500, 8)$3,000, 9)$2,500, 10)$2,000.

$10,000-To-Win Feature Payout ($39,950 total purse): 1)$10,000, 2)$5,000, 3)$3,000, 4)$2,500, 5)$2,000, 6)$1,750, 7)$1,600, 8)$1,500, 9)$1,400, 10)$1,300, 11)$1,200, 12)$1,100, 13)$1,000, 14)900, 15)$800, 16)$700, 17)$700, 18)$700, 19)$700, 20)$700, 21)$700, 22)$700.

$15,000-To-Win Feature Payout ($50,500 total purse): 1)$15,000, 2)$6,500, 3)$3,500, 4)$3,000, 5)$2,500, 6)$2,000, 7)$1,750, 8)$1,500, 9)$1,250, 10)$1,200, 11)$1,150, 12)$1,100, 13)$1,050, 14)$1,000, 15)$1,000, 16)$1,000, 17)$1,000, 18)$1,000, 19)$1,000, 20)$2,000, 21)$1,000, 22)$1,000.

$20,000-To-Win Feature Payout ($59,750 total purse): 1)$20,000, 2)$8,000, 3)$5,000, 4)$3,000, 5)$2,500, 6)$2,250, 7)$2,000, 8)$1,750, 9)$1,500, 10)$1,250, 11)$1,200, 12)$1,150, 13)$1,100, 14)$1,050, 15)$1,000, 16)$1,000, 17)$1,000, 18)$1,000, 19)$1,000, 20)$1,000, 21)$1,000, 22)$1,000.