New Lucas Dates Announced for 411 and Talladega

– Originally scheduled for April 9and 10, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and track officials at both 411 Motor Speedway and Talladega Short Track have decided to reschedule due to conflicting scheduling in the area. The series will now visit 411 on May 14and Talladega on May 15, 2021.

Teams will be competing for $12,000-to-win during Tennessee’s Action Track 50 at 411, and $15,000-to-win at the E-Z-GO 50 at Talladega. The reigning Series champion, Jimmy Owens extended his points lead last year during these two races, after leading all 50 laps in both events.

Track & Event Information:

411 Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 865-888-5901

Location: 632 Maryville Hwy., Seymour, TN 37865

Directions: Located just 13 miles south of Knoxville, 13 miles North of Sevierville, and just 13 miles East of Maryville. 1 mile south of U.S. Highway 441 (Chapman Highway) on Highway 411 intersection.

Website: www.411motorspeedway.net

Talladega Short Track

Phone Number: 256-831-1413

Location: 4343 Speedway Blvd Eastaboga, AL 36260

Directions: I-20 to exit 173 toward Eastaboga, turn south onto John N Wills Ave, continue 0.3 miles to the speedway.

Website: www.talladegashorttrack.com

Tire Rules:

411 Motor Speedway – May 14th, 2021

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Talladega Short Track – May 15th, 2021

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.