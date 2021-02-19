New Lucas Dates Announced for 411 and Talladega

Teams will be competing for $12,000-to-win during Tennessee’s Action Track 50 at 411, and $15,000-to-win at the E-Z-GO 50 at Talladega. The reigning Series champion, Jimmy Owens extended his points lead last year during these two races, after leading all 50 laps in both events.
Track & Event Information:
411 Motor Speedway
Phone Number: 865-888-5901
Location: 632 Maryville Hwy., Seymour, TN 37865
Directions: Located just 13 miles south of Knoxville, 13 miles North of Sevierville, and just 13 miles East of Maryville. 1 mile south of U.S. Highway 441 (Chapman Highway) on Highway 411 intersection.
Website: www.411motorspeedway.net
Talladega Short Track
Phone Number: 256-831-1413
Location: 4343 Speedway Blvd Eastaboga, AL 36260
Directions: I-20 to exit 173 toward Eastaboga, turn south onto John N Wills Ave, continue 0.3 miles to the speedway.
Website: www.talladegashorttrack.com
Tire Rules:
411 Motor Speedway – May 14th, 2021
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Talladega Short Track – May 15th, 2021
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.