Randall to Compete for USAC Midget RoY with Reinbold-Underwood

Speedway, Indiana (February 19, 2021)………Chase Randall has announced he will compete for Rookie of the Year honors with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget tour in the 2021 season for Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports as the Texas driver and the Arizona based team will each contest the full schedule for the first time.

Randall (Waco, Texas) competed for the team in the first two events of the season earlier this month at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla., currently standing 12th in points following feature finishes of 22nd and 15th in his first two outings.

The 16-year-old driver found success in micro sprints and ASCS Sprint Cars before making the transition to midgets late in the 2020 season with Petry Motorsports, making a total of seven starts and finishing a best of 8th at Wayne City, Ill.

Randall’s seven series starts entering 2021 were under the threshold of the eight career start mark, making him eligible to contend for Rookie of the Year with the series alongside his teammate, Hayden Reinbold of Gilbert, Ariz. and with 2018 USAC Chief Mechanic of the Year Tyler Ransbottom serving as his crew chief.

“I’m really excited about taking on my first full year with USAC and to work with this team; it should be a lot of fun,” Randall stated. “I feel our run in Florida showed great speed and we made tremendous progress within the whole weekend. I can’t wait to see what this year holds for me and the whole Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports team.”

Reinbold-Motorsports, meanwhile, has found quite a bit of success in USAC racing over the past few years, winning the 2019 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car entrant championship with driver C.J. Leary, and scoring a total of five feature victories with drivers Leary, Thomas Meseraull and Logan Seavey.

The team’s midget program enters its second year in 2021, and from what team co-owner Andy Reinbold has already seen from Randall in their brief time together, it has him excited to see how the driver affectionately known as “The Quickest Chicken” can develop and perform throughout the summer.

“I am proud to have Chase on board for the year,” Reinbold said. “In the short time he has raced for me, I’ve seen a lot of natural talent. Chase’s upside is very big, and I truly believe he will be making a big impact in USAC soon. I would also like to thank Bush’s Chicken for coming on board as the primary sponsor for the 19A.”

Randall and the Bush’s Chicken, AME Electrical, Mesilla Valley Transportation, ZMax Race Products Spike/Stanton SR-11x will resume action with the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship on April 9-10 in the T-Town Midget Showdown at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Port City Raceway.