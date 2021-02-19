Spring Thaw Kicks Off Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Tour; Schedule Slightly Adjusted

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) The 2021 edition of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series tour is less than a month away, as the annual running of the ‘Spring Thaw’ will kick off the 13-race miniseries on Saturday, March 13 at the ultra-fast Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee! The season opener at the legendary high-banked speedplant is sure to attract a strong group of national and regional standouts to vie for the $10,053 top prize. The single-day throwdown at “The Gap” boasts a $30,703 purse and each feature starter will receive at least $500 for their efforts.

Making their return to Volunteer Speedway, which is conveniently located right off Interstate 81 at Exit 23, the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series is set to host their ninth event with the 2021 ‘Spring Thaw.’ Dale McDowell, Chris Madden, and Mike Marlar have each picked up two Bulls Gap wins since the inception of the series back in 2013, while Jimmy Owens and John Blankenship have each secured one Spring Nationals triumph at the 4/10-mile oval.

The ‘Spring Thaw’ program on March 13 will feature a complete show featuring FK Rod Ends Group A & B qualifying, heat races, consolation events, and a 53-lap headliner. The tire rule for the ‘Spring Thaw’ at Volunteer Speedway will be Hoosier 1350 and 1600; American Racer 48 and 56. The entry fee will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money. For additional information on Volunteer Speedway, please log onto their official website at www.VolunteerSpeedway.com.

In other news, series promoter Ray Cook would also like to announce the shuffling of one Spring Nationals event and the unveiling of a new venue for the tour. The $4,053 to win ‘North Carolina State Championship’ race at Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina has been moved from its original date of Friday, March 26 to Friday, April 23. That contest will now serve as the weekend lid lifter leading into the series’ first-ever stop to Mountain View Raceway in Spring City, Tennessee on Saturday, April 24. A $5,053 paycheck awaits the winner at the relatively new 1/4-mile facility, which is located in between Crossville and Sweetwater.

“I am really excited about our Spring Nationals tour and can’t wait to get to Bulls Gap to start the year on March 13,” quoted Cook earlier today. “A lot of money will be up for grabs with seven of the thirteen races paying at least $10,053 to win. I hated to alter our date at Tri-County Race Track, but with North Carolina moving their 2020 high school football season to the spring of 2021, it made sense to push it back a little to pair that race with the new show at Mountain View Raceway. I’m glad to add them to our family of racetracks and can’t wait to work with their great staff in 2021 and for many years to come!”

Revised 2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Schedule:

Saturday, March 13 – Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, March 27 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Friday, April 2 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, Virginia) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 3 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, Tennessee) – $21,000 to win

Friday, April 23 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, North Carolina) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, April 24 – Mountain View Raceway (Spring City, Tennessee) – $5,053 to win

Friday, April 30 – Crossville Speedway (Crossville, Tennessee) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 1 – Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 7 – Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 8 – Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 29 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Sunday, May 30 – Rome Speedway (Rome, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Monday, May 31 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tennessee) – $10,052 to win

$4,053 to Win Events

1) $4,053, 2) $2,000, 3) $1,400, 4) $1,000, 5) $800, 6) $700, 7) $600, 8) $550, 9) $525, 10) $500, 11) $480, 12) $470, 13) $460, 14) $450, 15) $440, 16) $430, 17) $420, 18) $410, 19) $400, 20) $400, 21) $400, 22) $400 — $17,288 TOTAL

$5,053 to Win Events

1) $5,053, 2) $2,500, 3) $1,600, 4) $1,200, 5) $900, 6) $700, 7) $675, 8) $650, 9) $625, 10) $600, 11) $580, 12) $560, 13) $540, 14) $520, 15) $500, 16) $480, 17) $470, 18) $460, 19) $450, 20) $450, 21) $450, 22) $450 — $20,413 TOTAL

$10,053 to Win Events

1) $10,053, 2) $5,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $1,800, 5) $1,250, 6) $900, 7) $800, 8) $700, 9) $675, 10) $650, 11) $625, 12) $600, 13) $575, 14) $550, 15) $525, 16) $500, 17) $500, 18) $500, 19) $500, 20) $500, 21) $500, 22) $500 — $30,703 TOTAL

$21,000 to Win Event

1) $21,000, 2) $10,000, 3) $6,000, 4) $4,000, 5) $3,000, 6) $2,000, 7) $1,500, 8) $1,400, 9) $1,300, 10) $1,200, 11) $1,150, 12) $1,090, 13), $1,080, 14) $1,070, 15) $1,060, 16) $1,050, 17) $1,040, 18) $1,030, 19) $1,020, 20) $1,010, 21) $1,000, 22) $1,000 — $64,000 TOTAL

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2021 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com