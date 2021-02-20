World of Outlaws Trip to Texas Postponed by State of Emergency

Officials Working to Reschedule Texas Two-Step in March

PAIGE, TX — Feb. 20, 2021 — World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Cotton Bowl Speedway officials are postponing the Feb. 26-27 “Texas Two-Step” due to a State of Emergency in Texas as the state works to recover from its winter weather disaster. New dates and a revised spring schedule will be announced soon.

Those who have already purchased tickets to the race at Cotton Bowl can use those tickets for the rescheduled dates. Once the new dates are announced, those unable to make it to the rescheduled dates will have the opportunity to request a refund.

As part of the forthcoming new spring schedule, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is slated to race Friday, March 12 at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS and Saturday, March 13 at The Rev in Monroe, LA. For Magnolia tickets, CLICK HERE. For Rev tickets, CLICK HERE.

Anyone unable to make it to the track can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.