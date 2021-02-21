CMNR & Bodine to Run Select USAC National Races in 2021

From: ClausonMarshallRacing.com

Indianapolis, Indiana (February 20, 2021)………Driver Cole Bodine, along with Clauson Marshall Newman Racing and Driven2SaveLives, an Indiana Donor Network Program, will compete in select USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car races in 2021.

Bodine (Rossville, Ind.), who has been behind the wheel of a midget for Clauson Marshall Racing in select races since 2018 and ran full-time with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets for CMR in 2020, finishing 10th in points, will also continue to drive the Driven2SaveLives No. 39BC midget.

CMR, co-owned by Tim Clauson and Richard Marshall, was established in 2016 to compete in the USAC National Midget series. In 2017, CMR brought NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman on board as an additional co-owner of the Clauson Marshall Newman Racing (CMNR) USAC sprint car entry. In its first full season, CMNR and driver Tyler Courtney captured the USAC National Sprint Car championship. Entering the 2021 season, CMR will continue to field midget entries for drivers Cole Bodine, Tyler Courtney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Newman in select events.

Tim Clauson stated, “I am humbled and honored to continue the legacy that Bryan created with his decision to be an organ donor by representing the Driven2SaveLives program through Indiana Donor Network in 2021 with Cole Bodine competing in select USAC National Sprint Car and Midget events.”

Clauson continued, “While we will not be chasing a USAC title this year, we will be present at all of the Indiana USAC events along with other high-profile races. During this past season we were honored to get to represent two Hoosier Donor Heroes in Allie Schaffer and Cade Frey and share their stories, and we look forward to honoring more Donor Heroes in the state of Indiana during the 2021 season.”

Richard Marshall added, “From the dirt tracks of Indiana and across the country to the Indy 500, the Indiana Donor Network has been a loyal partner that we are proud to represent. We accept and embrace the challenge for 2021 to continue spreading their message of how organ donation saves lives, along with one of our favorite slogans – ‘Be Like Bryan.'”

Cole Bodine competed full-time with Clauson Marshall Racing in 2020 and piloted the Driven2SaveLives No. 39BC to a 10th place finish in National Midget points standings. He then went on to compete at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals for the team and came home with his second A-Main event appearance and an 11th place finish from the 24th starting position. In 2021, it will be his first season competing in a Clauson Marshall Newman Racing Driven2SaveLives Sprint Car.

Cole stated, “I am honored to continue racing for Driven2SaveLives and Clauson Marshall Newman Racing in 2021. Our 2020 season didn’t go how we had hoped, but to be able to continue learning with a team I have been with for so long is something I am truly thankful for. Driven2SaveLives took a chance on me, and I am excited to continue my journey with them and help them honor not only Bryan but all donor heroes. I can’t wait to get the 2021 season started.”

Driven2SaveLives has partnered with Clauson Marshall Racing since 2017 and has been a key part of the Clauson Marshall Racing program since then. Bodine will run all Indiana USAC National Sprint Car and Midget races in 2021 as well as other select races that fit in to the schedule.

Taylor McLean, Marketing Program Specialist, stated, “Driven2SaveLives, an Indiana Donor Network Program, is extremely excited to continue its partnership with Clauson Marshall Racing and Cole Bodine. Cole has been an amazing ambassador for organ, tissue and eye donation and has helped our program reach more race fans the last year. We couldn’t think of a better representative for our donor heroes as we hit the dirt tracks across Indiana and continue to sign people up to be organ donors.”