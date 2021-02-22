USAC Midwest Regional Midget Slate Reveals 17 Dates for 2021

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (February 22, 2021)………A 17-race schedule for USAC’s Midwest Regional Midget series has been set for the 2021 season at eight different dirt tracks throughout the states of Indiana and Illinois.

The series kicks off on April 24 at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind., the first of two trips for the series to the 5/16-mile dirt oval with the return coming July 3 as part of the Bill Gardner Sprintacular, a doubleheader with the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

Three visits are marked for the series at Gas City (Ind.) I-69 Speedway on May 7, July 9 and the season finale on Oct. 22, with a trio of events also being staged at the newly refurbished Circle City Raceway on the southeast side of Indianapolis, Ind. on June 30, July 22 and Aug. 19.

Four more tracks will host two events apiece, including Bloomington (Ind.) Speedway on June 25 and Sept. 17. The lone venture to the Land of Lincoln brings the series to Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Ill. on June 26 and July 10.

Circus City Speedway in Peru, Ind. will host a pair on Aug. 14 and Oct. 2 while the series will race two at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway, the first coming during the final night of Sprint Car Smackdown on Aug. 28, then again in the series’ penultimate round on Oct. 15 at the Kokomo Klash.

Paragon (Ind.) Speedway is the home for one event right as the calendar turns to July 1.

Each event will utilize an open format, allowing both current National and SpeeD2 engines. Each feature race on the schedule will pay $1,200 to win and $125 to start along with tow money for non-qualifiers.

All events on the schedule will pay points toward the USAC Midwest Regional Midget standings and a champion will be crowned at the conclusion of the season. Furthermore, USAC SpeeD2 licensed competitors will be eligible for bonuses and will earn points toward the USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midwest Thunder Midget Championship.

The reigning USAC Midwest Regional Midget champion is Chett Gehrke of Broken Arrow, Okla. Feature events in 2020 were won by Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) at Lincoln Park and Paragon; Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) at Circus City; Adam Taylor (Dwight, Ill.) at Gas City; Chase McDermand (Riverton, Ill.) at Circus City; and Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) at Kokomo.

2021 USAC MIDWEST REGIONAL MIDGET SCHEDULE:

Apr 24: Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)

May 7: Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN)

Jun 25: Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)

Jun 26: Wayne County Speedway (Wayne City, IL)

Jun 30: Circle City Raceway (Indianapolis, IN)

Jul 1: Paragon Speedway (Paragon, IN)

Jul 3: Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)

Jul 9: Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN)

Jul 10: Wayne County Speedway (Wayne City, IL)

Jul 22: Circle City Raceway (Indianapolis, IN)

Aug 14: Circus City Speedway (Peru, IN)

Aug 19: Circle City Raceway (Indianapolis, IN)

Aug 28: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

Sep 17: Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)

Oct 2 Circus City Speedway (Peru, IN)

Oct 15: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

Oct 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN)