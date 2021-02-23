Jake Timm Enters Race for MLRA SUNOCO Rookie Of The Year

– At just 24 years of age, Jake Timm is no stranger to racing, but 2021 will put him into new territories as he sets his sights on chasing the MLRA’s Sunoco Rookie of the Year title. The Winona, Minnesota driver who has crafted and polished his talents primarily in the modified ranks, will be embarking on his first full season behind the wheel of an open late model.

Timm has spent a good part of the last two seasons developing his late model program and experiencing the learning curve that comes with the jump up from modified racing. “We kind of just raced when we could with the late model and ran some of the big mod shows,” said Timm of his past two seasons. “When we didn’t have mod shows to be at we would go run the late model to just get our feet wet in it. We have never ran a full tour so we’re pretty excited to give this a go”.

The driver of the Hurco sponsored MB Customs Chassis spent his younger years racing close to home at Mississippi Thunder Speedway (MTS) and Deer Creek Speedway, both facilities that will appear on the 2021 MLRA tour. “We raced two tracks a week for probably seven years and when we finally started going out and traveling a little bit it was kind of an eye opener. We have been racing on the road more ever since and every time you go you learn more and hopefully it all comes together for us and helps out this year.”

Timm has been building on his resume in recent years with numerous notable modified wins to his credit. Those triumphs include a 2017 USMTS Modified win at Ogilvie Raceway, winning The Legendary 100 at Cedar Lake Speedway in 2019, and winner of the Modified Nationals at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

In just two part-time seasons in his OFI Performance powered late model he has already notched three victories, including wins in back-to-back seasons with the Dirt Kings Tour at his home track in Fountain City, WI. In 2020 he competed in seven Lucas Oil MLRA events, including a strong ninth place run at the Salina Highbanks Speedway in Pryor Creek, OK.

While it may not have taken long for the team to find success in the late model ranks, Timm acknowledges the adjustment from modified racing to late models has been huge. “One of the biggest things between the mod and the late model is the technology. Late models are just so advanced and more technical. I’d say they drive nice when they are set up right, but when they’re not they are a handful to drive. They (late models) are definitely a lot faster and it seems like things happen a lot quicker.”

Another adjustment that is a work in progress is the transition to the MLRA’s time trial format. “Time trials are a big thing that I am still not used to, noted Timm. “The time trial for the late models is probably the biggest parts of the night. It’s so important to get a good time and be able to start up front.”

In preparation for the MLRA season ahead, Timm made the long trek to Arizona Speedway in January to compete in the annual Wild West Shootout. “It definitely felt good be break up the off season a little bit and stay on top of things. We had some bad luck and broke probably three of the six nights out there, but it was good to go down there and learn some things. We definitely found some things and it allowed me to get more seat time and stay on top of that aspect of it too.”

Timm joins Justin Reed of Camp Point, Illinois as the first two drivers to declare intentions of competing for the Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie title. Additional drivers are still anticipated to be joining the mix in the coming weeks, making for what should be another ultra-competitive rookie class in 2021.

“We really want to try and win the rookie of the year and hopefully get a top ten in points, if not a top five which would be awesome. The biggest thing you can gain from going on tours is just what you can learn from the racing and the experience is so huge, it’s something that will continue to help us out forever.”

Jake Timm Racing Marketing Partners: Hurco Companies Inc., Oakridge Fabrication, Rivercity Mfg. & Machine, Horman HVAC LLC., OFI Performance, MB Customs/Mars Race Cars, Stone Machinery, Riverland Trucking, J & S Cattle, R & R Machining, Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Swift Springs, Speedwerx, CMD Race Shocks, CPD Racing Tools, Kevko Oil Pans and Components, Schaeffer’s Oil, VP Racing Fuels, Joe Provo Racewear/Joe Signs, Fotos by Fizzle, Tyler Rinken Productions

Crew Members: Bob Timm, Spencer, Curt, Mike, Peyton, Girlfriend–Emma, Sister–Jenna, Mom.