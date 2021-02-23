Lucas Cattle Company ULMA driver membership licenses available

WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 22, 2021) – As the Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Late Models get ready to embark on a 17-race schedule in 2021, drivers are reminded they must purchase a ULMA membership license prior to competing.

The fee is $100 and license forms are available on the ULMA website. They can be submitted and purchased through the Lucas Oil Speedway office.

The schedule includes 14 events which are part of the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series schedule for the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models. Three ULMA events also are scheduled for Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon.

Cole Henson of Russellville is the defending ULMA champion, earning his first title by finishing 36 points in front of Larry Ferris in the 2020 points.

The 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season is set to begin March 27 with an Open Test & Tune. The Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series Spring Opener Presented by Benne Media is set for April 3 with the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models in the spotlight with a $1,000-to-win main event sponsored by HICKAMO Country Store.

The Weekly Racing Series includes 14 events, from opening night through the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship on Aug. 28 crowns division champions. Competing classes include Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

2021 LUCAS CATTLE COMPANY ULMA SCHEDULE

April 3 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

April 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

May 1 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

May 8 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

May 15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

May 22 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

June 5 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, MO

June 12 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

June 19 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

June 26 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, MO

July 1 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

July 10 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

July 24 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

July 31 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

Aug. 7 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, MO

Aug. 21 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

Aug. 28 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

CONTACT:

Ernie Leftwich

Lucas Oil ULMA Series Director