Home Dirt Late Model News Lucas Cattle Company ULMA driver membership licenses available

Lucas Cattle Company ULMA driver membership licenses available

Dirt Late Model NewsMissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayRace Track NewsULMA Series News
Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Late Model drivers are reminded it’s that time of the year to purchase their ULMA membership license for the 2021 season. (GS Stanek Racing Photography)

WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 22, 2021) – As the Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Late Models get ready to embark on a 17-race schedule in 2021, drivers are reminded they must purchase a ULMA membership license prior to competing.

The fee is $100 and license forms are available on the ULMA website. They can be submitted and purchased through the Lucas Oil Speedway office.

The schedule includes 14 events which are part of the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series schedule for the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models. Three ULMA events also are scheduled for Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon.

Cole Henson of Russellville is the defending ULMA champion, earning his first title by finishing 36 points in front of Larry Ferris in the 2020 points.

The 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season is set to begin March 27 with an Open Test & Tune. The Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series Spring Opener Presented by Benne Media is set for April 3 with the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models in the spotlight with a $1,000-to-win main event sponsored by HICKAMO Country Store.

The Weekly Racing Series includes 14 events, from opening night through the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship on Aug. 28 crowns division champions. Competing classes include Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

2021 LUCAS CATTLE COMPANY ULMA SCHEDULE

April 3 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

April 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

May 1 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

May 8 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

May 15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

May 22 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

June 5 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, MO

June 12 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

June 19 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

June 26 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, MO

July 1 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

July 10 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

July 24 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

July 31 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

Aug. 7 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, MO

Aug. 21 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

Aug. 28 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO

 

 

###

CONTACT:

 

Ernie Leftwich

Lucas Oil ULMA Series Director

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Preseason Spotlight: Sivils on the comeback trail
  2. Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Preseason Spotlight: Fennewald takes aim at 4 in a row
  3. Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Preseason Spotlight: Waiting game tough for Lancaster
  4. Bob Test and Evan Hubert Post Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Victories!
  5. Jon Binning Captures Second Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Win of Season!
  6. Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Preseason Spotlight: For Richwine, it’s all about the fun
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleUSAC Midwest Regional Midget Slate Reveals 17 Dates for 2021
Next articlePurse increase announced for both nights of MLRA Spring Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway

Related articles

Purse increase announced for both nights of MLRA Spring Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 22, 2021) - Purses have been increased for the Lucas Oil MLRA season-opening 8th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com,...
Read more

Chris Madden claims Cherokee Speedway’s Xtreme DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
4 FOR 44: Madden Stays Strong at Cherokee for Fourth Career Xtreme Win Madden-Strickler points gap now sits at 25 with one race left; Friesen...
Read more

Mark Whitener awarded Southern Clash victory after John Baker DQ!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
February 20th, 2021 Needmore Speedway (GA) Southern Clash Late Models 1. Mark Whitener 2. Wil Herrington 3. Shan Smith 4. Rye Faulk 5. Travis Stone 6. Jonah Bozeman 7. David Markham 8. Colby Boyett 9....
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Preseason Spotlight: Sivils on the comeback trail
  2. Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Preseason Spotlight: Fennewald takes aim at 4 in a row
  3. Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Preseason Spotlight: Waiting game tough for Lancaster
  4. Bob Test and Evan Hubert Post Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Victories!
  5. Jon Binning Captures Second Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Win of Season!
  6. Lucas Cattle Company ULMA Preseason Spotlight: For Richwine, it’s all about the fun

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: