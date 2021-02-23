Purse increase announced for both nights of MLRA Spring Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 22, 2021) – Purses have been increased for the Lucas Oil MLRA season-opening 8th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com, which also marks the first special event of the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season.

Lucas Oil MLRA Series Director Ernie Leftwich has announced that the MLRA feature on April 9 will pay $5,000 to win and $500 to start, with the April 10 winner earning $10,000 with $600 to start. The Spring Nationals winners’ shares originally were $3,000 and $5,000.

“We’re excited to kick off the season in a big way with the Spring Nationals doubleheader and add some extra money for our drivers to aim for,” Leftwich said. “We already anticipated a tremendous field of competitors and now hopefully will gain even more with the purse increase.”

The qualifying format will be Group A and B time trials, both days.

A practice session for all classes participating that weekend is scheduled for April 8 from 6-9 p.m. Pit passes will be $25 and the grandstands free to the public. The Diamond Bar will be open and concessions available on the pit side.

The MLRA season schedule includes a slate of 27 events, in 12 venues across six Midwestern states. Drivers looking for additional details are encouraged to contact Leftwich at 417-309-3509 or ernie@lucasoil.com.

Driver registration for the 2021 Lucas Oil MLRA can be found at MLRAracing.com under the Driver Dashboard tab on the website.

Joining the MLRA Late Models at both nights of the MLRA Spring Nationals will be two members of Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series lineup: The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds (running for $750 to win on Friday and $1,000 on Saturday) and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars (running for $500 to win on Friday and $750 on Saturday).

Pit & spectator gates will open at 4 p.m. both race days with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:05.

Friday admission:

Adults (16 and over) $20

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $17

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 & under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $35

Saturday admission:

Adult (16 and over) $25

Senior (62 and over)/Military $22

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 & under) FREE

Family Pass $60

Pit Pass $40

Lucas Oil Speedway’s Open Test & Tune is set for March 27. The Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series Spring Opener Presented by Benne Media is set for April 3 with the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models in the spotlight with a $1,000-to-win main event sponsored by HICKAMO Country Store.

The Weekly Racing Series includes 14 events, from opening night through the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship on Aug. 28, which crowns season champions. Competing classes include Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager