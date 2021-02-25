IMCA STARS Mod Lites new at East Moline Speedway

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (Feb. 25) – STARS Mod Lites become the fifth IMCA division on Sunday race programs at East Moline Speedway in 2021.

“We’ve had Mod Lites for about seven years. It’s a good class, a growing class. These cars are definitely quick and the drivers respect each other,” said new promoter and former car owner Jeff Peterson. “A lot of the drivers have been in them for years and it’s the class they bring their kids into.”

The IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing season opens April 25 and runs through Aug. 29, with four more race dates in September.

East Moline becomes the first track in Illinois to sanction the IMCA STARS Mod Lites, which join IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sunoco Late Models, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks and Karl Kustoms Northern SportMods on regular race programs.

Special events are already scheduled for three of those divisions, with the Northern SportMods running for $750 to win on June 27, the Modifieds for $2,008 to win at the Aug. 8 Greg Durbin Memorial and the Mod Lites for $800 to win on Sept. 12.

An IMCA Late Model special is also in the works, with that date to be announced.

“We like the new IMCA sanction for the Mod Lites. It’s a good addition to our Sunday program,” Peterson said.