Jonathan Davenport & Nutrien Ag Solutions Teammate Kyle Busch Entered for Bristol Dirt Nationals!

(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Nutrien Ag Solutions and Double L Motorsports – based in Batesville, Arkansas – are excited to announce their entries for the upcoming ‘Bristol Dirt Nationals’ scheduled for March 19-20 at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The first entry will be three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion Jonathan Davenport from Blairsville, Georgia, who will pilot his familiar #49 Longhorn Chassis. Along with Jonathan as a Nutrien Ag Solutions teammate will be two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch.

Kyle, who has past Super Late Model racing experience including winning the 2012 edition of the ‘Prelude to the Dream’ at Eldora (OH) Speedway, will be running the exact same Longhorn Chassis as Jonathan out of the Double L Motorsports stable, but with his trademark #51 adorning his machine. While Nutrien Ag Solutions will be the primary sponsor for “Rowdy” during the ‘Bristol Dirt Nationals’ weekend, a full list of marketing partners is still being worked on and details will be released as the event nears.

“Nutrien Ag Solutions is very excited to have this caliber of drivers representing us on the famed 1/2-mile dirt oval at Bristol,” exclaimed Steve Martin with Nutrien Ag Solutions. “Jonathan (Davenport) and Double L Motorsports have done a great job of representing us over the past several years and all of us are excited about this inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals event. To add Kyle (Busch) to our team for that weekend is extra special, as he is obviously one of the best drivers in the world. I know he hasn’t wheeled a Super Late Model in a few years, but he will be in great equipment – just like Jonathan – and I’m looking forward to watching both drivers perform well on March 19-20!”

The ‘Bristol Dirt Nationals’ will usher in the return of dirt racing at the high-banked Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time in twenty years from March 15-20. A huge week of racing at the Bristol, Tennessee facility will see eight different classes competing with champions crowned over the weekend. The ground-pounding Super Late Models will take center stage at Bristol starting on Friday, as a $10,000 top prize will be on the line for the 900+ horsepower cars. The stakes are significantly raised for Saturday’s grand finale, as both Jonathan and Kyle will vie for the whopping $50,000 payday in the inaugural ‘Bristol Dirt Nationals’ that will culminate with a 60-lap headliner.

“This is an event that we have been eyeing since it was announced during the off-season,” commented Jonathan Davenport, who already has three wins during his young 2021 season including a January 17 triumph at Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, Arizona that was worth a total of $38,000. “The first dirt races at Bristol back twenty years ago were huge for our sport and since then, we have come a long way in the amount of exposure that our type of racing gets. I believe that this year’s Bristol Dirt Nationals and having Kyle (Busch) compete in it along with a bunch of talented dirt drivers, will put even more eyeballs on our sport. He is a heck of a wheelman in anything he drives, so I am definitely looking forward to teaming up with Kyle and see what we can both do on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway!”

“Most of my experience in super late models have come on pavement, but I’ve really enjoyed dirt Super Late Model races when I’ve had the chance to run them,” said Kyle Busch. “The Prelude to the Dream at Eldora Speedway was a race I looked forward to every year and bringing home the win there in 2012 was something I’ll always remember. I want to thank Nutrien Ag Solutions and Double L Motorsports for the opportunity to get some seat time at Bristol in one of their Dirt Late Models. Jonathan Davenport’s resume speaks for itself with all the success he’s had in the Dirt Late Model cars, so I’m looking forward to learning all I can from him. While the cars are completely different than the NASCAR Cup Series cars we will run at Bristol, just getting some experience on dirt with a great team and a knowledgeable teammate will be invaluable for the following weekend.”

More information on the Karl Kustoms ‘Bristol Dirt Nationals,’ including ticket and camping options, can be found online at www.bristoldirt.com. All of the dirt-slinging action from Bristol Motor Speedway will be available to fans worldwide with a subscription to XR+ at www.racexr.plus. Additional information concerning drivers Jonathan Davenport and Kyle Busch can be located on their respective websites at www.jonathandavenport.net and www.kylebusch.com.

Double L Motorsports would like to thank the following marketing partners for their continued support during the 2021 campaign: Nutrien Ag Solutions, Spartan Mowers, ASC Warranty, Longhorn Chassis, Lucas Oil Products, Bilstein Shocks, VP Racing Fuels, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Clements Racing Engines, Cornett Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Midwest Sheet Metal, Racing Optics, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Bell Helmets, FK Rod Ends, Willy’s Carburetor & Dyno Shop, Strange Oval, Peterson Fluid Systems, Allstar Performance, Schoenfeld Headers, Wilwood Engineering, The Joie of Seating, Stealth Carburetors, Fast Shafts, Weld Wheels, Dyer’s Top Rods, Delph Communications, K1 Race Gear, Dirt Car Lift, Hooker Harness, Arizona Sport Shirts, Performance Bodies & Parts, Swift Springs, Fluidyne High Performance, Barnes Oil Systems, Impact Race Gear, CNR Flooring, Indocil Art, Sweet Mfg., Quickcar Racing Products, Winning Edge Carburetion, Winters Performance Products, Outerwears Performance Products, Pyrotect, Go Lithium Batteries, Dirtwrap, Phil’s Starter & Alternator, and CWC Mechanical.

Nutrien Ag Solutions is the retail division of Nutrien Ltd., the world’s largest crop inputs company. They provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at more than 1,700 global locations. They help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc., Proven Seed, and Dyna-Gro Seed. Learn more at www.nutrienagsolutions.com.

