USMTS Texas Spring Nationals moved to March 5-6

CRANDALL, Texas (February 24)—The Best of the Best in dirt modified racing will be lighting the fuse to kick off the 2021 campaign for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s… but it won’t happen this weekend.

Due to the impending gloomy forecast for this Friday and Saturday on the heels of what many say was the worst week of weather in the history of North Texas, officials from the USMTS have postponed the 11th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals until next Friday and Saturday, March 5-6.

Dirt modified racing’s best of the best will bang wheels for $10,000 to win each night as the biggest, boldest and richest season in the 22-year history of the series gets underway in the Lone Star State.

Originally slated to take place at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, both nights, the track will now be the place for Friday night’s show while Saturday’s program will move to the Superbowl Speedway in nearby Greenville, Texas.

The RPM Speedway will once again host an open practice on Thursday, March 4, along with the 3rd Annual King of the Hill following the test ‘n’ tune session. The 6th Annual Smackdown for USRA Factory Stocks will happen Friday with USRA Limited Mods, USRA Tuners and the track’s Eco Mods also on the card.

The RPM Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked dirt oval located southeast of Crandall on US 175 E to CR 4106 (Bud Stoy Rd. exit) to the intersection of CR 4104. The physical address is 1267 Co Rd 4106, Crandall, TX 75114. For more information, check out rpmdirt.com.

Then, just 40 miles away and 24 hours later, the mighty USMTS Modifieds will take to Jim and Becky Bryant’s Superbowl Speedway on Saturday for the second straight $10,000-to-win clash of the weekend. In three previous visits to the Superbowl Speedway, Johnny Scott (2014), Stormy Scott (2015) and Cade Dillard (2016) have claimed victory. Four other years saw USMTS events canceled here due to adverse weather conditions.

Pits will open at 2 p.m., Grandstands open at 5 and on-track qualifying gets underway at 6:30.

The Superbowl Speedway is located 5.0 miles south of Greenville on SR 34, then west on FM 1903. For more information, call (903) 883-2504 or check out superbowlspeedway.com.

Ticket prices each night are $25 for general admission. Juniors (12-16) and seniors 82 and older get in for $30. Kids ages 6-11 are just $5 and children under 6 get in for free. Pit passes are $40 or $30 for kids ages 6-10. Children under 6 get in for free.

USMTS takes dirt to another level in 2021

Back in January, officials from the United States Modified Touring Series announced an aggressive 2021 schedule with 36 nights of racing on the calendar. More than $1 million in prize money is earmarked for those shows with the main event winners set to take home more than $300,000 of that amount.

Twenty-six of the 36 races will pay at least $10,000 to win. The other ten carry a $5,000 top prize. As if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top 10 finishers in the final points standings. A paycheck for a record $70,000 is reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

