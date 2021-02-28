Home Dirt Late Model News Cherokee Speedway to host doubleheader weekend with World of Outlaws Late Models

Cherokee Speedway to host doubleheader weekend with World of Outlaws Late Models

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
Past champions and rookies top the bill as prime contenders for the two-day event in South Carolina

GAFFNEY, SC – Feb. 26, 2021 – The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will visit Cherokee Speedway for a doubleheader weekend Friday and Saturday, March 26-27.

It’ll be the Series’ fifth straight year of visiting the 3/8-mile track, which will mark the Series’ first visit to South Carolina this year.

Brandon Overton, who picked up his 14th career World of Outlaws victory at Volusia Speedway Park, became the first repeat winner with the Series at Cherokee last year. He bested three-time defending champion Brandon Sheppard to claim the victory.

A win at Cherokee for Sheppard would be his first at the track and put him on the path to try and secure a couple of historic milestones. He’s currently one win away from 70 career World of Outlaws wins, which would put him only seven victories away from tying Josh Richards’s all-time win record of 77 career wins. He’s also looking to tie Richards for the most championships in Series history this year, too. Richards has four. Sheppard is currently at three.

There will be a hoard of competitive drivers for him to try and contend with, though. Two of them may even be a pair of Rookie of the Year contenders. South Carolina-native Ross Bailes earned his first career World of Outlaws victory at Cherokee in 2019. And Kyle Strickler picked up two wins in the first five races of the season. He’s also currently atop the championship points.

Chris Madden, the 28-time World of Outlaws winner, of Gray Court, SC, has yet to pick up a Series win at Cherokee but has 26 victories at the track – most recently with the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series – and finished third against the Outlaws there last year.

The only other two drivers to have picked up a win with the World of Outlaws at Cherokee are 2018 Series champion Mike Marlar – in 2018 – and 2015 Series champion Shane Clanton – in 2017. Clanton has rejoined the tour full-time in 2021 and will be on the hunt for his first Series win since 2019.

With the best Late Model drivers in the world set to gather at Cherokee for the two-day event, The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet are poised to give fans two more thrilling events in South Carolina.

The doubleheader will also give a good preview for the Friday, Oct.1, Mike Duvall Memorial at Cherokee Speedway. For tickets to the Cherokee events, go to WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

If you’re unable to make it to the track can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Tennessee doubleheader on tap for World of Outlaws Late Models
  2. World of Outlaws Late Models Open 2021 at Volusia This Weekend
  3. World of Outlaws Late Models Release First Look at 2021 Schedule
  4. Brandon Overton Completes World of Outlaws Late Models Weekend Sweep at Lancaster
  5. World of Outlaws Squaring Off with Stout Southerner’s at Cherokee & 411 This Weekend
  6. World of Outlaws Late Models Unveil Record-Setting Schedule for 2021
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleIMCA STARS Mod Lites new at East Moline Speedway
Next article2022 Chili Bowl Ticket Orders Begin March 3, 2021

Related articles

Madden Clinches Second Points Title, Overton Wins Finale at Modoc

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY: Madden Clinches Second Points Title, Overton Wins Finale at Modoc Strickler fifth, Madden sixth, Overton wins from sixth in epic season finale MODOC, SC...
Read more

Jonathan Davenport & Nutrien Ag Solutions Teammate Kyle Busch Entered for Bristol Dirt Nationals!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Nutrien Ag Solutions and Double L Motorsports – based in Batesville, Arkansas – are excited to announce their entries for the upcoming ‘Bristol...
Read more

Ross Bailes aiming to carry Xtreme DIRTcar momentum into World of Outlaws season

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
EXPERIENCE BUILDING: Ross Bailes aiming to carry Xtreme DIRTcar momentum into World of Outlaws season The Rookie of the Year contender is aiming to gain...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Tennessee doubleheader on tap for World of Outlaws Late Models
  2. World of Outlaws Late Models Open 2021 at Volusia This Weekend
  3. World of Outlaws Late Models Release First Look at 2021 Schedule
  4. Brandon Overton Completes World of Outlaws Late Models Weekend Sweep at Lancaster
  5. World of Outlaws Squaring Off with Stout Southerner’s at Cherokee & 411 This Weekend
  6. World of Outlaws Late Models Unveil Record-Setting Schedule for 2021

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: