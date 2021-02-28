Paulie Colagiovanni captures USCS Winter Heat Series Round #5 contest at Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg, MS – February 26, 2021 – 2019 Empire Super Sprints Champion, Paulie Colagiovanni from Cicero, New York won the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour 30-lap main event on Friday night at Hattiesburg Speedway. Colagiovanni took the lead from 13-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, TN at the races mid-point and streaked to a comfortable lead in clean air only to have to hold off Gray’s team-mate and two-time USCS National Champion Morgan Turpen from Somerville, TN after several restarts.

After a restart with thirteen to go Colagiovanni held off Turpen then eventual runner-up 2020 USCS Mid-South region Champ, Dale Howard from Byhalia, MS for his first visit to the www.RockAuto.com USCS VICTORY LANE.

Behind Howard in second, Turpen grabbed the final podium spot in third. She was followed by young gun Ryan Timms from Oklahoma City, OK in fourth place and Max Stambaugh from Elizabeth, OH rounded out the top five drivers.

Terry Gray led the next group in sixth followed by rookie Brent Crews from Denver, North Carolina in seventh place.

USCS National points leader, Mark Smith from Sunbury, PA, who was involved in a first lap multi-car tangle on lap one, was eighth. Sprnt Car Hall of Famer Danny Smith from Chillicothe, OH was ninth and 2017 USCS Mid South Thunder Tour Rookie of the Year , Chase Howard rounded out the top ten.

Rookie sensation, Brent Crew started 13th and finished 7th while advancing six positions to garner the Wilwood Discs Hardcharger Award for his efforts.

Saturday ight’s Round six finale at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, MS has rained out.

The next USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour event is tge USCS Bayou Stafe Sprint Car Nationals on next Friday and Saturday, March 5th and 6th at Chatham Speedway in Chatham, LA.

For more USCS info at www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097. For Chatham Speedway information please visit www.ChathamSpeedway.com

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters results on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Winged Sprint Cars 15 Entries.

Feature 30 Laps

1. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[4]; 2. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 3. 10M-Morgan Turpen[6]; 4. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]; 5. 5M-Max Stambaugh[5]; 6. 10-Terry Gray[1]; 7. 1X-Brent Crews[13]; 8. M1-Mark Smith[9]; 9. 4-Danny Smith[12]; 10. 13-Chase Howard[2]; 11. 88-Brandon Blenden[10]; 12. 28-Jeff Willingham[11]; 13. 121-Roy Schnebelen[15]; 14. (DNF) 83-Jon Agan[7]; 15. (DNF) 52-Cody Karl[14]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6-Laps

1. M1-Mark Smith[1]; 2. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[2]; 3. 1X-Brent Crews[4]; 4. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]; 5. 4-Danny Smith[5]; 6. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 8-Laps

1. 10M-Morgan Turpen[1];

2. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[3]; 3. 10-Terry Gray[2]; 4.the 5T-Ryan Timms[5]; 88-Brandon. M1-Mark Sqmith[6]; 6. 1X-Brent Crews[4]; 7. 4-Danny Smith[8]; 8. 52-Cody Karl[7]

B.M.R.S. Heat 2 8-Laps

1. 5M-Max Stambaugh[1]; 2. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 3. 83-Jon Agan[2]; 4. 13-Chase Howard[7]; 5. 88-Brandon Blenden[4]; 6. 28-Jeff *Schnebelen[6]

Photo/caption: New Yorker, Paulie Colagiovanni won the USCS Outlaw Thunder /USCS Winter Heat Round #5 event at Hattiesburg Speedway on Friday night.

K&N USCS Outlaw Modified Series Presented by RockAuto.com for 2/26/2021 at Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS

USCS Outlaw Modifieds 15 Entries:

Feature 25 Laps

1. 444-Brooks Strength[1]; 2. 9-Ken Schrader[2]; 3. 008-Greg Hollingsworth[4]; 4. 88-Chris Smith[3]; 5. 3-Chad Shivers[10]; 6. K9-Robert Casada[11]; 7. 6-Rusty Cooper[5]; 8. (DNF) 7D-Michael Davis[12]; 9. (DNF) 14C-Kevin Cumbie[6]; 10. (DNF) 143-Tommy Beasley[8]; 11. (DNF) 41-Al Kouhout[15]; 12. (DNF) 08-Spencer Hughes[9]; 13. (DNF) 46-Jade Luzenberg[14]; 14. (DNF) 9P-Bryan Powell[7]; 15. (DNS) 3R-Chane Rathel

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 444-Brooks Strength[7]; 2. 008-Greg Hollingsworth[1]; 3. 14C-Kevin Cumbie[4]; 4. 08-Spencer Hughes[3]; 5. 3-Chad Shivers[6]; 6. K9-Robert Casada[2]; 7. 46-Jade Luzenberg[5]; 8. (DNF) 41-Al Kouhout[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 9-Ken Schrader[3]; 2. 6-Rusty Cooper[1]; 3. 88-Chris Smith[5]; 4. 143-Tommy Beasley[6]; 5. 9P-Bryan Powell[7]; 6. 7D-Michael Davis[2]; 7. (DNF) 3R-Chane Rathel[4]