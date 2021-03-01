Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Dirt Late Model Series Opener Gets Purse Increase

411 Motor Speedway event on March 25 now pays $20,000 to win

AUSTIN, Texas (March 1, 2021) — With the tour’s title sponsor adding a major chunk of cash, CastrolFloRacing Night in America’s inaugural event at Mitch McCarter’s 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn., will now pay $20,000-to-win, twice the originally announced winner’s purse for the Super Late Model feature.

“Castrol® has stepped up in a big way to support our new series, and we can’t thank them enough for their support of dirt racing. With their help we’ve now added over $20,000 in additional prize money to the series opener at 411 Motor Speedway on March 25,” series general manager, Ben Shelton said. “Via Castrol’s generosity we were able to add $10,000 to first place (to make the feature $20,000 to win,) and we additionally sprinkled another $10,000 from second to sixth in the feature rundown to make this an even more impressive purse. Needless to say, we are chomping at the bit to get the season underway.”

The $20,000 infusion increases the event’s total purse to $59,950 for the March 25 event that kicks off a 10-race schedule of midweek events in 2021. Besides a doubled winner’s share, the revised purse provides the next five finishers significant purse boosts with the runner-up receiving $10,000 (up from $5,000) and third place $5,000 (up from $3,000). The fourth-place finisher receives $4,000 (up from $2,500), fifth place $3,000 (up from $2,000) and sixth place $2,250 (up from $1,750).

Along with the Super Late Model program highlighted by a 40-lap feature, 604 engine Crate Late Models will chase a $2,000-to-win purse and 602 engine Crate Late Models will battle for $1,000-to-win.

Series events are live-streamed for FloRacing subscribers, including a live show of pre-race analysis and more from the DirtonDirt.com studios.

General admission is $30 (13-and-up) and $5 (12-and-under). Pit passes and tier parking is $40 (13-and-up) and $5 (12-and-under).

Pit gates open at 1 p.m. and the grandstands at 3:30. The drivers’ meeting is 5:30 with hot laps to follow. For more track details, visit www.411motorspeedway.net.

411 Motor Speedway Revised Purse (March 25, 2021):

1. $20,000; 2. $10,000; 3. $5,000; 4. $4,000; 5. $3,000; 6. $2,250; 7. $1,600; 8. $1,500; 9. $1,400; 10. $1,300; 11. $1,200; 12. $1,100; 13. $1,000; 14. $900; 15. $800; 16-22. $700.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America — the first motorsports racing event of this scale organized and produced by a streaming company — will run from March through October with races at 10 tracks in eight states. Each event will be streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing and also feature a new live studio show co-hosted by DirtonDirt.com’s Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger that includes commentary and expert analysis, social media integration via the FloSports app and special guests from the Dirt Late Model world.

The year-end points fund of $62,500 — based on the completion of at least seven events — will be divided among the top-10 drivers in the final standings. A $20,000 check is earmarked for the champion, followed by $12,000 for the runner-up; $6,000 for third; $5,000 for fourth; $4,500 for fifth; $4,000 for sixth; $3,500 for seventh; $3,000 for eighth; $2,500 for ninth; and $2,000 for 10th.

Drivers’ best seven finishes will be counted to determine the championship points and racers will not be required to enter all of the events to be eligible for the points fund. Those who maintain perfect attendance, however, will receive a free entry beginning with the second event.

After the first event, the top eight drivers in the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America points standings will receive $500 in show-up money at each race. In addition, the top two drivers in the points standings will be eligible for two free pit passes starting with the second series event.

Series officials also recently announced that at each event’s drivers’ meeting a blind draw will be conducted to award two entrants a free Hoosier tire and two other competitors $150 cash prizes.

As an additional note, veteran race promoter and race director, Kelley Carlton has joined the series in the race director role. Fairbury’s Matt Curl was originally slated to occupy the position, but travel logistics forced him to step into a series consulting role.

Any questions regarding the series and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Complete 411 Motor Speedway event information including rules, contact information and more can be found by visiting https://www.floracing.com/events/6842107-2021-castrol-floracing-night-in-america-at-411-motor-speedway. A complete series homepage will be launched within the next week.

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com