Persistent rainstorms force cancellation of Duck River Raceway Park Late Model event

With saturated grounds at Duck River Raceway Park and more rainstorms projected throughout the week, World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model and track officials have been forced to cancel the Friday, March 5, event at the raceway.

The Saturday, March 6, Tennessee Tipoff event at Smoky Mountain Speedway is still on as scheduled with $12,000 to win on the line.

For Duck River Raceway Park ticket information contact the track at 931-685-1009.

