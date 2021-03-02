Ahnna Parkhurst Dominates Modoc for First Win of 2021



Smoky Mountain Speedway’s Tipoff Classic on Deck

EVANS, Ga. (03/02/21) – In dominating fashion, Ahnna Parkhurst drove her Fields Inc. No. 23 Cushman Paint and Body/ Hunt Brothers Pizza Late Model to her first win of the season on Saturday at Modoc (S.C.) Raceway.

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone that makes it possible for me to chase my dream,” said Parkhurst. “A special thanks to my crew of Tyler, Steve, Mike, and my Dad – you guys gave me an awesome piece to drive. I can’t wait to see what 2021 has in store for this team!”

Topping the 24-car field in time trials, Parkhurst locked into the pole position for the A-Main. Jumping to the lead on the drop of the green flag, Ahnna led wire-to-wire to capture her first win of the season and a $1,200 prize. Bob Robertson, Ben Faircloth, Cody Overton, and Carson Ferguson trailed her to the checkers in the 20-lap affair.



For full results from this event, please visit www.ModocRaceway.com.

This Saturday, March 6 will find Ahnna at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn. competing in the annual Tennessee Tipoff Classic.

To learn more about this event, please visit www.SmokyMountainSpeedway.com.

Ahnna Parkhurst would like to thank her marketing partners, which include Fields, Morley Enterprises, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Klotz Lubricants, Schoenfeld Headers, F&W Transportation, Kevin Harvick Inc., Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Cushman Paint & Body, Richard Childress Racing, Shane McDowell Racing, Racing Optics, Sparco, Arai Helmets, Sweet Bloomquist Race Cars, Clements Racing Engines, Dunnaway Racing Engines, Allstar Performance, Keyser Manufacturing, GW Performance, Team Dillon Management, MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

