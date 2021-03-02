Cory Hedgecock Racing Welcomes Austin Dillon and Corey LaJoie



NASCAR Racers to Compete in CHR Entries at the Bristol Dirt Nationals

LOUDON, Tenn. (03/02/21) – With the inaugural Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway just a few weeks away, Cory Hedgecock Racing (CHR) is proud to announce that a pair of NASCAR Cup Series drivers, will be competing in CHR-prepared entries at the historic event.

Both Austin Dillon and Corey LaJoie will be tackling the famed, half- mile oval March 15 – 20, 2021 in Crate Late Models fielded by the CHR stable.

“Excited doesn’t begin to describe how our team feels about being able to have two drivers of the caliber of Austin Dillon and Corey LaJoie in our cars,” Cory Hedgecock noted. “For my team and I, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of something of this magnitude. Again, I’m just super excited to work with these guys.”

Dillon is a two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion. He is in his eighth full-time season in the Cup Series driving the legendary No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Richard Childress Racing.

Prior to his time in NASCAR, Dillon honed his driving skills by racing at dirt tracks across the country. His former crew chief and mentor, Shane McDowell, helped connect Dillon to Cory Hedgecock Racing.

“I raced at dirt tracks across the country during my early years in motorsports, so I’ve really been looking forward to the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Dillon. “It’s even more exciting that I will be able to try out the track a week before the Cup race thanks to this opportunity with Cory Hedgecock Racing. I’m passionate about Dirt Late Model racing, so I’m looking forward to experiencing Bristol on dirt. This will be a unique experience, for sure, so I’m very grateful to Shane McDowell, Cory Hedgecock and all of the partners who were able to work together to make this happen.”

“Our No. 3 Crate Late Model will carry primary sponsorship from K&L Ready Mix and E-Z-Go. K&L has been a long-time supporter of mine, and we’ve all been racing with heavy hearts since Ron Kahle [company founder] passed away last year. We’d love to win this one for him and his family, who continue to go out of their way to support my racing program. Additionally, E-Z-GO is and always has been a big supporter, so it’s an honor to have them as a part of our team.”

Meanwhile, LaJoie, who is the chauffer of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Camaro in NASCAR Cup Series action, is also looking forward to playing in the dirt in advance of the upcoming Cup event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It’s kind of cool how this whole deal came together. Austin Dillon’s team reached out to my crew chief (Ryan Sparks) and told him about their plans to race for Cory Hedgecock Racing. From there it progressed into me piloting a team car at the Bristol Dirt Nationals,” revealed LaJoie. “I have zero dirt experience, so racing at the Bristol Dirt Nationals will be good to get me some seat time in advance of the NASCAR race there at the end of the month.

“I want to thank Danny Sanford with S&S Express Trucking out of Mississippi for his support of my team at this event. Danny has always been a great supporter of my asphalt Late Model program, and it means a lot to also have him involved with my dirt racing debut.”



Event details for the upcoming races at Bristol can be found at www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com.

Cory Hedgecock would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include E-Z-GO, Eagle Racing Engines, Budget Transmissions, Pace Performance, K&P Used Cars, Öhlins Shocks, Timeless Memories Photography, VooDoo Technologies, Rocket Chassis, Cobb’s Auto Parts, Brucebilt Performance, Vineyard Enterprise, Greens Recycling, Winters Performance, Quickcar Racing Products, MarTel Sign Company, MSR Mafia Marketing Services, Hoosier Racing Tire, and VP Fuels.

Hedgecock would all like to say a special thanks to his wife Katie and daughter Lily, Dad, Mom, Grandad Mike, and everyone that helps his team.

