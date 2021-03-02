Nick Hoffman Wins North Carolina Modified Speedweek Opener



Increases 2021 Win Total to Four



Mooresville, North Carolina (03/02/21) – Nick Hoffman raced his Elite Chassis No. 2 Fox Shocks/ Wehrs Machine Modified to his fourth win of the 2021 season with a triumph in last Wednesday night’s North Carolina Modified Speedweek Opener at Fayetteville Motor Speedway.

“The Speedweek started perfectly with an clean sweep of the night’s program, but from there we were just a tick off in the rest of the events,” Hoffman said. “It was nice getting to race close to home for a change, so that was a definite plus, but we obviously had hoped for more wins. We’ve got speed though, and with a few tweaks I know we’ll be exactly where we need to be.”

Nick Hoffman kicked off the inaugural North Carolina Modified Speedweek on Wednesday night at Fayetteville Motor Speedway (Fayetteville, North Carolina). With 24 entries entered, Hoffman completed a clean sweep of the night. He started his evening by setting fast time in qualifying, and backed it up with a heat race, which positioned him on the pole for the 25-lap feature. Nick went on to wire the field in the feature to score the $1,200 top prize and his fourth win of 2021.

On Thursday night the action continued with round No. 2 of the scheduled, four-race swing. Via his preliminary efforts, Hoffman was positioned 14th on the feature grid, but was an early retiree from the feature. He was credited with a 23rd-place finish.

After seeing Friday night’s program nixed by rain, the week’s action drew to a close on Saturday night with a $5,000 winner’s check on the line. By virtue of his performances in the preliminary events, Hoffman locked into the outside-front-row, starting spot for the 25-lap finale. He ran in a podium position throughout the feature, before crossing the finish line in the second spot behind Drake Troutman with Chris Arnold, Todd Neiheiser, and Matt Crafton rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

The team is currently evaluating when their next race will be, and once confirmed will be posted on the team’s online home at www.NickHoffman2.com.

